More than a quarter of pension savers in salary sacrifice schemes are aiming to boost their contributions before a squeeze on the schemes takes effect, a survey indicates.

And around one in 10 said they expect to decrease their pension contributions after the change takes place.

Changes announced in the autumn budget will mean salary-sacrificed pension contributions above an annual £2,000 threshold will no longer be exempt from national insurance (NI) from April 2029.

Contributions above £2,000 will be treated as ordinary employee pension contributions in the tax system and subject to NI contributions.

A survey, carried out in December for Pensions UK, found that 28% of people in salary sacrifice schemes expect to increase their pension contributions before the change comes into effect.

Just 3% plan to reduce their pension contributions before the change, while 43% do not expect to make any changes to their pension contributions.

Around 11% however said that they do expect to reduce their pension contributions when the change takes effect.

Some people said they are not sure what they will do.

Guidance recently published online by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) about the changes said an estimated 7.7 million employees currently use salary sacrifice to make pension contributions.

Of these, 3.3 million sacrifice more than £2,000 of salary or bonuses.

Employers may offer salary sacrifice as part of their pension scheme as a tax-efficient way to help workers boost their pots.

The schemes enable people to maintain their take-home pay, as people end up paying lower NI contributions.

The announcement in the budget has been criticised by pensions industry bodies, who have argued many people are already thought to be under-saving for their later years and heading for a tough time financially in later life.

The Pensions UK research also found that some people expect to make use of other ways to save money, such as Isas, cash savings and paying off mortgages and debts earlier.

The survey also indicated that many people were unaware of any salary sacrifice changes announced in the budget.

Matthew Blakstad, deputy director of strategic policy and research at Pensions UK, said: “Salary sacrifice works. It helps people save more for the retirement they want while maintaining take home pay.”

He added: “The reforms will affect take home pay and pension pots, but many savers do not even know they are coming.

“The knowledge gap is stark. Confusion about the changes is widespread and risks undermining positive saving behaviours and confidence in the UK pension system.

“Rather than rewarding those who are doing the right thing, these reforms threaten to throw up new hurdles for people who are trying to secure their own futures. Employees are also acutely aware of the impact these changes will have on their employers.

“When these changes come in, employers will have fewer incentives to increase their contributions above the minimum, which can only mean smaller pension pots at retirement.

“Pensions are already over-complicated, and savers need simple, straightforward products, not hurdles. Stability and clarity are essential to protect long-term saving and maintain trust.

“Savers and employers need to see consistent policies that incentivise long-term savings, to give them the certainty they need to keep contributing, plan effectively, and support economic growth.”

Yonder Consulting carried out the research among more than 1,500 non-retired people in December.

A Treasury spokesperson said: “Salary sacrifice costs were set to treble to £8 billion as high earners piled in huge bonuses without paying a penny in tax – a taxpayer-funded perk largely benefiting the better off.

“Our fair reforms protect 95% of workers earning under £30,000 who use salary sacrifice, while allowing everyone to save as much as they want with unchanged income tax and NICs (national insurance contributions) relief on employer contributions.”

Justin Wray, assistant director, head of long-term savings policy, at the Association of British Insurers (ABI), said: “Pensions are an essential means for people to save for their retirement. They should not be used as a short-term revenue-raiser by government.

“At a time when the Department for Work and Pensions’ own calculations show millions of people are under-saving, restrictions to the salary sacrifice scheme are counter-intuitive. We should be working together to incentivise saving, rather than the opposite.

“Research we conducted before the budget showed that both employers and employees would save less into pensions if a cap was introduced.

“This double whammy puts us at risk of an even greater retirement crisis, with many people on course to fall short of an adequate retirement income when they retire. Implementing the cap also stands to create further complexity for employers and payroll professionals.”