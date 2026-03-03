The Scottish Government has been told to “get a grip” on the number of planned data centres – with campaigners warning if all the proposed developments are given the green light it could more than double the country’s energy use.

Dr Kat Jones, of Action to Protect Rural Scotland (APRS), also insisted when it comes to data centres ministers should consider what would “actually serve Scotland’s needs, rather than the demands of big US tech giants”.

The APRS director spoke out as the environmental charity published an interactive online map of hyperscale data centre projects currently being planned for Scotland.

The map, which can be accessed on the APRS website, contains links to the planning documents for the various developments, along with other information.

APRS is also planning a series of events, both in person and online, to bring together people interested in learning more about planned data centres to help connect them with others campaigning in their area.

Dr Jones said: “It is vital that we get the information out to help people see the extent of the threat posed to Scotland by hyperscale AI data centres.

“This map gives a really accessible way of finding out where the data centres are and to get involved locally.

“We hope this will prompt people to delve a bit more into how hyperscale data centres could affect Scotland and join local groups protesting the data centres in their areas.

“There are already groups and individuals getting organised across the central belt against data centres and we are encouraging more groups to form so we can put their details on the map.”

Dr Jones stressed that “this map and the information we have published on each one of these huge developments reiterates the need for the Scottish Government to get a grip on the proliferation of hyperscale AI data centre applications across Scotland”.

She stated: “If all these were operating it would more than double Scotland’s energy use, which is obviously ludicrous and would be ruinous for both our energy grid and our climate targets.

“The task of the Scottish Government in considering a definition of a ‘green data centre’ will be to decide what size of data centre would actually serve Scotland’s needs, rather than the demands of US big tech giants to build their global supremacy.

“There needs to be a differentiation between the data centres that keep our modern world moving – the cloud computing and the businesses and the research – and the hyperscale AI data centres, which require orders of magnitude more energy and devastate communities.”

Lisa Beacham, who is part of a group campaigning against a 530 megawatt (MW) data centre planned on about 150 hectares of farmland outside Hurlford in East Ayrshire, encouraged others to consider starting their own campaigns.

Ms Beacham said her group had some 800 members “within weeks”, adding: “People feel really strongly about this in our area and it has been amazing to see the folks rally round.

“It’s brought our local villages together in a way that hasn’t happened before.

“I’d encourage anyone who is concerned about hyperscale data centres to start, or get involved in, a local campaign group and to keep checking local authority planning systems for updates.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Scotland is seeking to position itself as the home of green data centres, and we have recognised these nationally important developments in our National Planning Framework 4.

“We want to secure commercial investment in data centres that are powered from Scotland’s rich renewable energy capacity, are energy efficient and minimise the draw on resources.

“Planning authorities have a responsibility to consider the environmental implications of all developments which require planning permission. In cases where a proposal is likely to have a significant environmental effect, planning authority powers are further supplemented by the procedures set out in environmental impact assessment legislation.

“It would not be appropriate for the Scottish ministers to comment on any live or future application for proposed development.”