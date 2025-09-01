More than 100 fake Labubu dolls have been seized by trading standards officers in Moray amid “significant safety concerns”.

The toys are copies of the dolls made by Pop Mart which have become increasingly popular in recent years but are expensive, leading to a flood of counterfeits on the market.

Moray Council’s Trading Standards team seized the toys from shops in Elgin town centre and warned of the dangers of buying the fake products which could pose risks to children.

They found that many of the toys had small parts that could easily come off, posing a choking hazard, while some had poor stitching and exposed stuffing, increasing the risk of suffocation.

The toys have become increasingly popular in recent years (Moray Council/PA)

Other fake toys seized around the country have been found to contain dangerous chemicals.

Councillor David Gordon, chairman of the council’s Planning and Regulatory Services Committee, said: “There are significant safety concerns associated with these fake toys.

“Toy Safety Regulations are there to protect children from the dangers associated with toys which haven’t been properly tested to ensure they are safe from risks like harmful chemicals and choking hazards.

“Shops who choose to ignore these risks and sell these types of unsafe toys can expect to have them seized.”

Trading standards officers said that genuine Labubu dolls have a holographic Pop Mart sticker, a QR code linking to the official website, and a UV stamp on one foot.

They advised people to be cautious when thinking of buying toys that are much cheaper than expected or look poorly made, and to look for the CE or UKCA safety mark on the label.

Shoppers buying toys are also advised to check the packaging for the name and address of a UK or EU supplier.