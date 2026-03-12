Some homeowners taking out certain types of mortgages which allow them to borrow extra money could be at risk of financial harm, the City regulator has warned.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) looked at second charge mortgages, which enable homeowners to borrow additional cash using the equity in their home, without having to change their main mortgage.

They may have higher rates than some other mortgage types, and are often taken out by people already carrying high levels of debt, who then roll those debts into a new loan.

This means a significant proportion of consumers may have characteristics of vulnerability, including low financial resilience, which can put them at a greater risk of harm, the regulator said.

The FCA said lenders and brokers in the second charge mortgage market need to consider how they advise customers, assess affordability and charge fees.

Weaknesses in some firms’ practices could put borrowers, particularly those consolidating debt, at increased risk of financial harm, the FCA said.

The FCA’s review found examples of good practice across the sector but also issues that raise concerns about whether firms are meeting expectations, including under the Consumer Duty, which requires financial firms to put customers at the heart of what they do.

Issues identified in the review include affordability assessments that appeared to overlook key living expenses; advice that steered customers towards debt consolidation when it was not clear if it was appropriate;

inadequate record keeping; and unclear fees, often added to loans, making comparisons difficult.

The regulator said it is important that advisers focus not only on whether consumers are eligible for the loan, but whether it is genuinely suitable for their needs and circumstances.

Advisers sometimes recommended debt consolidation when it was not clear from the files that it was an appropriate or affordable solution for the consumer, the regulator said. Some firms told consumers upfront that they could not help them consider other options.

The report also raised concerns about consumers consolidating relatively big debts.

Lenders generally considered most relevant types of customer spending in their affordability assessments, but consideration of some expenditure, such as childcare costs and household goods and repairs, was sometimes

inadequate, the FCA also found.

The fees that intermediaries charged consumers were typically more than 10% of the loan value, according to the FCA.

But it said it can be hard for consumers to compare intermediary fees before engaging with firms as they do not routinely publish their fees on their websites.

Second charge mortgages make up a small proportion of the total mortgage market – typically less than 4% of regulated mortgage sales – according to the regulator.

David Geale, executive director of payments and digital finance at the FCA, said: “The second charge market is relied on by people often already heavily in debt. It’s vital it works well, but we’ve found that standards are not always where they need to be. This needs to change.”

The FCA is calling on all second charge firms to consider the findings carefully and take appropriate action.

Brokers for the wider mortgage market should consider the findings, especially on record keeping and quality assurance, and whether they can make improvements, the regulator said.

While the FCA said it has already seen some of the market act on its calls to improve customer understanding, it said it will continue to work with firms and take action where it has concerns, including using its “full” range of regulatory powers where needed.

The regulator is encouraging homeowners to shop around the market for products that work for their needs financially.

People could also speak to their existing mortgage lender, to see if it is able to offer them additional borrowing at an affordable rate.

Those with payment difficulties should consider speaking to their lender, as well as seeking free debt help from organisations such as MoneyHelper and Citizens Advice.

Homeowners could find their home is at risk of repossession if they do not keep up their mortgage payments.