Sweetener and ingredients firm Tate & Lyle is the latest British firm to fall into foreign hands after agreeing a £2.7 billion takeover deal by US rival Ingredion Incorporated.

The deal will see Illinois-headquartered Ingredion pay up to 615p per share for London-listed Tate & Lyle, comprising 595p in cash plus dividend payments.

Shares in Tate & Lyle jumped more than 13% higher in Monday morning trading, having already soared by more than 40% since the pair announced talks last month.

Tate & Lyle is listed on the FTSE 250 Index and was first founded more than 165 years ago (Nick Ansell/PA)

Ingredion’s takeover values Tate at £2.7 billion, or £3.7 billion including debts, and follows a number of earlier proposals by the American suitor.

It marks the latest blow to the London market after a recent spate of swoops for UK companies by foreign firms.

The deal also raises the spectre of job cuts, with Ingredion cautioning a review of Tate & Lyle’s operations could lead to “material” job cuts among Tate & Lyle’s workforce as it looks to save around 130 million US dollars (£97.5 million) a year by the end of 2030 following the takeover.

Around 3% of the combined 16,000-strong workforce could be at risk – around 480 roles – though Ingredion stressed no decision would be taken until after the review, which it will launch once the deal completes in the second half of 2027.

Ingredion said: “Ingredion does not intend to make any changes to Tate & Lyle’s overall workforce, other than in certain corporate, manufacturing and support functions where there is overlap with existing roles and operations within the Ingredion Group.”

The takeover follows hefty falls in Tate’s share price in the past year, with the firm warning over full-year profits last October and revealing a 10% drop in first-half profits in November.

Tate’s performance has flagged in recent years as customer demand has dropped and costs increased, with the surging popularity of weight-loss jabs also taking their toll on the ingredients sector.

On announcing the deal, Tate said “the operating environment for ingredients companies and their customers has deteriorated, with consumer sentiment weakening across all major regions”.

Tate sold its sugar division – including the Golden Syrup factory in London – to American Sugar Refining in 2010 (Sean Dempsey/PA)

David Hearn, the chairman of Tate & Lyle, said: “We believe the next chapter with Ingredion will create a business with even greater potential, greater scale, and increased investment in innovation in support of customers.”

Tate & Lyle is listed on the FTSE 250 Index and was first founded more than 165 years ago.

While the brand is known for sugar products, Tate sold its sugar division – including the Golden Syrup factory in London – to American Sugar Refining for £211 million in 2010.

The deal allowed the US firm to continue using the brand on its sugar products and left Tate & Lyle focused on sweeteners and its industrial food ingredients division.

Tate last year bought food and drink ingredients business CP Kelco in a deal worth around £1.4 billion.

It employs close to 5,000 workers and has 75 sites across 37 countries, though just two of these are in the UK, with its head office in London and a factory in Mold, North Wales.

The group employs around 200 staff in the UK.

Ingredion said the combined group would be headquartered in its current Westchester head office in the suburbs of Chicago, with the future of Tate & Lyle’s UK HQ and sites unclear until after the review.

Ingredion’s chairman and chief executive, Jim Zallie, will head up the enlarged group following the deal.

Ingredion employs more than 11,000 people worldwide.

It makes sweeteners, starches, nutritional ingredients and biomaterials that are used in food and drinks, as well as paper and pharmaceuticals.

The firm traces its roots back more than 100 years and has grown by a series of acquisitions in the US and overseas.

For Ingredion, the acquisition will boost its geographic reach further and widen its portfolio.

Mr Zallie said: “Combining Ingredion and Tate & Lyle’s complementary portfolios creates a global leader in ingredient solutions with the expertise and geographic reach to help shape the future of food.”

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor, said it was a “very attractive offer”.

“The announcement comes at a time when the UK business has been struggling with a weak share price performance and disappointing financial results, leaving the company vulnerable to a takeover,” she said.