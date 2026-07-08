The proposed Jackdaw oil field will “not materially influence” greenhouse gas emissions, the firm behind the controversial development has said.

Adura – a joint venture between Shell and Equinor – was forced to update its environmental impact assessment for the development, which would be off the coast of Aberdeen if it gains UK Government approval, following a court challenge by campaigners.

The 159-page document, released on Wednesday as a public consultation was also launched, found the development would account for just 0.02% of global greenhouse gas (GHG).

“This indicates that the project alone will not materially influence the evolution of future global GHG levels or the impacts attributed to those future GHG levels,” the report said.

It added that the project is “fully in line with measures necessary to achieve a trajectory towards net zero”.

Neil McCulloch, chief executive of Adura, said: “The North Sea has helped to power Britain for more than half a century.

“In Jackdaw and Rosebank we have two advanced projects of national importance that can define the next chapter.

“We welcome the opening of public consultation on Jackdaw and would encourage everyone who wants to see the UK strengthen its energy security, support skilled jobs and back its world-class energy supply chain to make their voice heard.

“Jackdaw is ready to make a major contribution to Britain’s energy needs by this winter.

“Alongside Rosebank, it represents a material economic opportunity that has already been realised through multibillion-pound investment – and can be sustained throughout the production life of both fields.

“Both these projects are high economic intensity, with lower carbon intensity than alternatives.

“They are being delivered by people, businesses and communities across the UK who have built up decades of expertise in the North Sea and want to use that expertise to help power the country for years to come.

“With timely approval of Jackdaw and Rosebank, Adura can help unlock significant benefits: the energy that Britain needs, at lower associated emissions and within existing carbon budgets, alongside a major economic advantage in the national interest.”

Tory MP Andrew Bowie urged the Government to back the development (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Shadow Scottish secretary Andrew Bowie welcomed the launch of the consultation and urged the UK Government to approve the project.

“This development, which the Conservatives have supported from the very beginning, will help shape the lives of thousands of North Sea workers for years to come,” he said.

“Supporting this, which will give us greater energy security and create 3,500 jobs during construction, with 880 high-quality, well-paid jobs sustained throughout production, is a no-brainer.

“That is why I encourage everyone to send a clear message to both Labour and SNP governments that we must get Britain drilling again by bringing this vital project into production.”

But Tessa Khan, the executive director of Uplift, said the development will “have no impact on our energy bills and do precious little to increase our gas supply”.

She added: “Even in the most optimistic scenario, and assuming none of its gas is exported, it would provide just 2% of UK gas demand over its nine to 12-year lifetime.

“The reality is, after 50 years of drilling, the UK has now burned most of its gas and a relatively small gas field like Jackdaw will do next to nothing to reduce our dependence on imports.

“While we remain hooked on gas we will get poorer, while companies like Jackdaw’s owner Shell cash in.

“High gas prices are what’s forcing millions into energy debt, while Shell is forecast to earn nearly 30 billion US dollars this year.

“The only way to insulate ourselves from price shocks is to double down on renewables and upgrade homes to get us off gas.

“This is just common sense in today’s world, particularly when we also know that fossil fuels are what is driving these more frequent and intense heatwaves in the UK.”

The consultation will close on August 10.