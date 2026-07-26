Nearly two-thirds (65%) of adults spend time worrying about money during a typical week, a survey has indicated.

Those affected spend an average of around 22 hours per week thinking about issues such as whether bills are covered, checking balances and wondering whether their money will last, according to the research commissioned by the thinkmoney app.

People in the North East of England who worry about money were found to spend the longest time, averaging 26.6 hours a week.

They are followed by the people in the North West of England (24.6 hours) and the South West (24.0 hours).

Those surveyed in Scotland were found to spend the least amount of time worrying at 17.3 hours.

People in households earning less than £15,000 spend around 13 hours more a week worrying about money than those earning more than £100,000, according to the research carried out among more than 2,000 people across the UK in June.

People in households earning less than £15,000 who worry about money spend an average of 29.2 hours a week with finances weighing on their minds, while those in households earning more than £100,000 average 16.2 hours.

More than three in 10 (31%) people said they had cut back on food, heating or other essentials because of money worries.

More than a quarter (28%) said they had checked their bank balance multiple times in a single day looking for reassurance.

By contrast, 17% had avoided checking their balance because they were worried to look at it, while 13% had avoided opening bills, letters, emails or banking apps.

The research also found that the impact of financial concerns goes beyond bank balances.

Three in 10 (30%) people said worrying about money had stopped them making plans for the future during the past year.

More than a quarter (28%) said it had affected their confidence around everyday spending, and the same proportion (28%) said it had stopped them feeling in control of their lives.

More than one in four (26%) said money worries had made it harder to relax during their free time.

More than a fifth (21%) said money worries had stopped them seeing friends or family as often as they would like and 17% said financial concerns had prevented them being fully present with friends or family.

Vix Leyton, a consumer expert at thinkmoney, said: “We often measure money problems in pounds and pence, but this research suggests the real cost is something much more valuable – our time and attention.

“Twenty-two hours isn’t just a statistic; it’s the parent mentally adding up the supermarket shop before they’ve reached the checkout and not enjoying their toddler singing in the trolley.

“It’s someone checking their banking app for the fourth time that day even though they know nothing has changed, trying to enjoy dinner with your friends while part of your brain is still working out whether the bill will knock you off course.

“When you look at the wider findings, you can see how that pressure spills into the rest of people’s lives.

“It stops people making plans, affects confidence, changes how people spend their free time and, for some, even changes how they interact with the people closest to them.

“What really struck me was that people respond to uncertainty in completely different ways.

“Some check their balance over and over again looking for reassurance, and others avoid opening their banking app because they’re frightened of what they’ll find.

“On the surface those behaviours couldn’t look more different, but they’re often driven by exactly the same feeling – not quite knowing where you stand.”

People who are concerned about balancing their budget may find it useful to use online budgeting tools, such as on the Government-backed MoneyHelper website.

Opening bills and going through statements can help people understand their financial position and avoid the risk of missed payments. There may also be some forgotten subscriptions in bank statements that people can cancel to help improve their financial position.

Those who are struggling to pay back debts may also want to consider speaking to their lender to find out what options may be available.

Charities such as StepChange, Citizens Advice and Christians Against Poverty may also be able to provide support.

Here are the average numbers of hours that people said they spend worrying about money in a typical week, among those who worry about money, according to thinkmoney:

North East 26.6

North West 24.6

South West 24.0

East Midlands 22.5

West Midlands 22.2

Yorkshire and the Humber 21.7

South East 21.6

Wales 21.1

London 20.6

Northern Ireland 20.3

East of England 18.3

Scotland 17.3