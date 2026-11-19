The boss of JD Sports Fashion has noted the impact of “civil unrest” across Europe on the brand’s sales through autumn.

JD Sports, founded in 1981, has 4,681 stores across 31 countries and operates brands such as Size? Go Outdoors, JD and Sport Zone.

The FTSE 100 company reported on Thursday that its comparable sales trends in the UK were boosted by the Fifa World Cup this summer, but have fallen in its third quarter to October 31.

Like-for-like sales fell 2.6% in the UK over the quarter.

But JD Sports noted that its overall organic sales trend across its global brands improved from a drop of 1.3% in the second quarter to growth of 1.1%, with like-for-likes down 2.6% against a 3.1% fall in the previous quarter.

Chief executive Regis Schultz said: “In the UK and Europe, cooler weather in October began to bring through some of the autumn/winter demand delayed by unseasonably warm weather earlier in the quarter, although trading in Europe was affected by civil unrest.”

Starting in September, Europe saw waves of protests which began as calls for more education funding in France and snowballed into unrest across the continent.

Protesters in Paris set fire to a car during a march against rising living costs and poor conditions in schools (Lucy North/PA)

Mr Schultz went on to praise the “courage, professionalism and resilience” his colleagues showed across Europe during the unrest.

Across Europe, the company saw a drop in like-for-like sales of 2.7% and France was noted in particular for having been affected by civil unrest.

In the UK, the company saw a 4.2% drop in organic sales, which it said reflects store closures in JD and Outdoor.

It added that outdoor business had delivered a good performance while footwear performance softened, which reflected “end-of-cycle” products.

JD Sports said its overall group sales trends were “in line with our expectations” despite the unexpected unrest and warmer weather.

The company said in its latest financial reports that while store footfall is down year-on-year, online sales growth, particularly in North America, has risen.

Mr Schultz said: “Our multi-brand, multi-category model keeps us agile and quick to respond to changing customer trends and demand.

“We are raising the bar on our product ranges, bringing new launches to market faster, particularly in apparel, and investing in a stronger, more seamless experience across stores and online.

“With our technology replatforming in Europe now complete, our new e-commerce platforms are live across all regions.

“We are also scaling our use of AI at pace across the business, from customer discovery to inventory management.”