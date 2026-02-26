Around 300 jobs are at risk at Sainsbury’s across the firm’s supermarket and Argos businesses as part of a raft of changes in its technology and data teams and head office operations.

The grocery giant said most of the cuts would impact its technology and data division, as it restructures the unit into one dedicated team for Argos and two for Sainsbury’s.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “By maximising the power of our data and technology, we’re freeing up our teams to concentrate on what matters most – delivering great food, brilliant service and fantastic value for our customers.”

The firm – which employs around 140,000 staff in total – is also rolling out changes across its store leadership, creating four new regional store director roles dedicated to convenience shops, as well as overhauling its Argos delivery model and creating a separate leadership board for the Argos business.

Sainsbury’s said the overhaul comes as it enters the third year of its so-called Next Level strategy.

The group announced in January last year it would cut more than 3,000 jobs, including about 20% of senior management roles, while also shutting its remaining 61 cafes.

It also follows a recent spate in the supermarket sector, with Tesco on Wednesday unveiling plans to cut 180 roles amid a head office shake-up that will also see some created, while retail tech firm Ocado on Thursday announced about a fifth of its workforce was being axed.

Sainsbury’s said changes being rolled out include a restructure of its Argos delivery network, including its same-day home delivery service, which will see an overhaul of its local warehouse teams and cut the amount of overtime worked by drivers, instead increasing standard shift contracts.

But it said jobs were not at risk among the delivery driver workforce.

The firm is also likely to spark speculation over plans for the Argos business by its move to create a separate leadership board for the chain, to be headed up by managing director Graham Biggart, as well as a dedicated technology team.

Recent disappointing trading figures for Argos have reinforced rumours that Sainsbury’s might look to offload the business, after it was the target of an approach by Chinese firm JD.com last autumn.

JD.com later dropped its bid interest.

The group insisted the changes were being made “given the strong progress Argos is making on its More Argos, More Often plan and the scale of the opportunity in general merchandise”.

The wider changes to supermarket leadership will see four new regional store director roles created focusing solely on convenience – with one role in the North of England, one in Central England and two in the South – “giving supermarkets a clearer leadership line and helping both formats respond faster to feedback and sharpen execution”, it said.

“Customers use supermarkets and convenience stores differently, so we’re updating our structures to reflect that,” the firm added.