Lloyds Banking Group has said it is trying to fix an issue with its app and online banking that has led to thousands of customers reporting problems accessing their accounts.

The banking group apologised to customers for the technical issues which come a few months after nearly half a million people were impacted by an IT glitch.

Posts on X from Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland read: “We’re aware some customers are having issues with our app and online banking. We’re really sorry about this.

“We’re working hard to fix it and will let you know as soon as we’re back to normal.”

Service monitoring website Downdetector showed a spike in problems being reported on Wednesday afternoon, with thousands of reports over that time.

Customers affected have been unable to launch their app or access online banking and therefore cannot make digital payments – which can include paying bills or other accounts.

Some people took to X to express their frustrations, with one user saying they risk suffering a “loss of business” if they cannot pay suppliers, and another saying their business needs to pay an urgent invoice.

Lloyds recently landed in hot water after around 447,000 Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland customers saw other people’s transactions or had their data shared with others due to IT issues on March 12.

The banking group said it had paid out more than £200,000 to 5,250 people affected by the incident, which was caused by a “software defect” from an overnight IT update.