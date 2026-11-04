The UK’s competition watchdog said it has decided to scrap 23 outdated restrictions in a bid to cut red tape for thousands of businesses across different industries.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the move will sweep away requirements that are no longer needed and unnecessarily burden businesses.

This includes scrapping an order that prevented travel agents from tying travel insurance to the sale of foreign package holidays and another that prevented the BBC from promoting its own magazines on-air.

Others relate to restrictions on the supply of fizzy drinks and ice cream, on access to local bus stations and around extended warranties on electrical goods.

It has also decided to partially remove two restrictions relating to home credit and some soft drinks.

The regulator launched a review in January of 33 so-called “remedies” to competition concerns that were put in place between 1987 and 2017.

While 23 have been scrapped and two removed in part, six will remain in place.

Two are still being considered by the CMA that relate to retail banking and private motor insurance.

The CMA said its final decision forms part of its commitment to ensuring that market remedies continue to address the competition concerns they were designed to address and getting rid of the ones that are no longer needed.

At the time of the provisional decision in the summer, Juliette Enser, executive director of enforcement and markets at the CMA, said removing measures no longer needed will “help reduce the burden on businesses and allow the CMA to focus on the protections that matter most”.

“Strong competition is key to helping people get more choice and better deals – and that remains central to our decision-making,” she said.