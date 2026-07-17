Two huge wind farms estimated to provide enough electricity to power two million homes have been given the green light by the Scottish Government.

The North and South Caledonia offshore wind farms in the Moray Firth will see up to 140 turbines spread across an area of 429 square kilometres.

Ocean Winds, the developer behind the project, has committed to spending £1.7 billion in Scotland on the two developments.

First Minister John Swinney said the decision was a ‘significant step in Scotland’s progress towards tackling climate change and reaching net zero’ (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

The company has now been granted consents and marine licences.

However, the developer must still obtain ministerial approval for environmental mitigation plans, including a seabird compensation plan, before the projects can proceed.

The Caledonia North and South offshore wind farms are the second set of ScotWind projects to have been granted offshore consent by ministers.

They are expected to generate around two gigawatts of energy in total.

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney said: “We have given the Caledonia North and South offshore wind farm applications very careful consideration.

“This consent decision is a significant step in Scotland’s progress towards tackling climate change and reaching net zero, which is a key priority for the Scottish Government.

“It is also an important decision for Scotland’s renewables sector.

“This investment will be built upon further through the delivery of Scotland’s significant future pipeline of offshore wind projects.

“We will continue to work closely with the developer and key stakeholders, including those working in fishing and conservation, to minimise impacts on the marine environment and other marine users, balancing the needs of people and nature.”