Hundreds of complaints about buy now pay later (BNPL) products have been seen by the ombudsman since this type of borrowing came under regulation in the summer, with thousands of credit card complaints also received.

The changes made in July mean that people can take their complaints about BNPL to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS).

In July, the BNPL sector came under the regulation of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and lenders need to be authorised by the regulator to provide BNPL products.

BNPL firms are also subject to the Consumer Duty, which requires financial firms to put customers at the heart of what they do, and which is overseen by the FCA.

BNPL options often appear at online checkouts.

They allow people to spread the cost of purchases over several weeks or months.

The FOS said it has seen 400 BNPL complaints from July to September.

In the same period, the service received around 6,400 credit card complaints, with perceived unaffordable lending and customer service or administration problems among the most complained-about issues.

The service is urging shoppers to check the full cost of borrowing and their existing commitments before taking on more credit.

Rachel Lam, interim ombudsman managing director at the FOS, said: “Black Friday discounts can be attractive, but purchases made using credit also come with repayment obligations.”

She added: “It’s important that shoppers understand what they’re signing up to and can afford the repayments before they buy.

“Our service offers free, fair and final answers to financial complaints.

“If something goes wrong with your credit provider and you’re unhappy with how they handled your issue, you can bring a complaint to us.”