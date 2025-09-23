Amazon Fresh: Locations of stores planned to close
The business expanded to 19 sites across London but said on Tuesday that it is now proposing to close all stores.
Amazon has revealed plans to shut all of its UK Amazon Fresh grocery stores in a move which will see the brand leave the high street after four years.
Five of the stores could however reopen under the retail giant’s Whole Foods Market brand.
It is understood that around 250 staff work across the Amazon Fresh stores, although it is understood that not all workers will be affected.
Here are the locations of the Amazon Fresh stores, which are all currently set to close:
Aldgate, Greater London
Angel, Greater London
Chingford, Greater London
East Croydon, Greater London
Euston, Greater London
Holborn, Greater London
Hounslow, Greater London
Hoxton, Greater London
Kensington, Greater London
Liverpool Street, Greater London
Moorgate, Greater London
Monument, Greater London
Notting Hill Gate, Greater London
Southwark, Greater London
Sevenoaks, Greater London
Wembley, Greater London
West Hampstead, Greater London
White City, Greater London
Wood Wharf, Greater London