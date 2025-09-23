Amazon has revealed plans to shut all of its UK Amazon Fresh grocery stores in a move which will see the brand leave the high street after four years.

The business expanded to 19 sites across London but said on Tuesday that it is now proposing to close all stores.

Five of the stores could however reopen under the retail giant’s Whole Foods Market brand.

Amazon Fresh grocery stores in the UK will close (Victoria Jones/PA)

It is understood that around 250 staff work across the Amazon Fresh stores, although it is understood that not all workers will be affected.

Here are the locations of the Amazon Fresh stores, which are all currently set to close:

Aldgate, Greater London

Angel, Greater London

Chingford, Greater London

East Croydon, Greater London

Euston, Greater London

Holborn, Greater London

Hounslow, Greater London

Hoxton, Greater London

Kensington, Greater London

Liverpool Street, Greater London

Moorgate, Greater London

Monument, Greater London

Notting Hill Gate, Greater London

Southwark, Greater London

Sevenoaks, Greater London

Wembley, Greater London

West Hampstead, Greater London

White City, Greater London

Wood Wharf, Greater London