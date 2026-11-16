The average price tag on a home coming on the market fell by £6,745 or 1.8% month-on-month in November – which was a bigger than usual drop, according to a property website.

Across Britain, the average price of a newly listed home is £364,270, Rightmove said.

It said the average monthly drop in November over the past decade is 1.1%.

The average asking price was also 0.2% below a year ago, putting 2026 on track to end with prices lower than at the end of last year, Rightmove said.

It added that high mortgage rates continue to be a key restriction in buyers’ budgets.

Rightmove’s map shows changes in average asking prices across Britain (Rightmove/PA)

Colleen Babcock, a property expert at Rightmove, said: “Higher mortgage rates have been a feature of the market for many months now and sellers are increasingly having to adapt to buyers’ tighter budgets.

“While we’d expect new sellers to set lower asking prices at this time of year due to the seasonality of the market, the larger-than-usual November fall suggests many sellers are aware that they need to price temptingly in the high mortgage rate market.

“It’s understandable that some buyers are taking time to consider their options, and with budgets stretched, some may have even paused their plans for now.”

Rightmove said the number of homes for sale remains at a 12-year high, and with plenty of choice available, buyers can afford to be selective, increasing the pressure on sellers to stand out on both features and price.

Ms Babcock added: “Buyers have plenty of choice right now, which puts them in a stronger position to be selective, particularly where there are several similar homes competing for their attention.

“For sellers, this makes getting the asking price right from the outset particularly important.

“It’s vital that sellers work with a good local estate agent who can advise on the moving dynamics for their specific property type and location, as it certainly isn’t a one-size-fits-all market.

“Despite this year’s market challenges, most notably high mortgage rates, there is a degree of resilience coming through in the data.

“We’ve actually had a relatively steady year for buying activity, just at lower levels than last year, while new sellers are still putting their homes up for sale and getting on with their lives.”

Matt Smith, a mortgage expert at Rightmove, said: “Higher mortgage rates are having a big influence on the market, impacting what buyers can afford and the prices that sellers can achieve.”

Ben Waterhouse, director at Waterhouse Estate Agents, said: “The sales market across South Cumbria and North Lancashire remains active, but buyers are increasingly price-sensitive and selective.

“Well-presented homes that are realistically priced are still attracting strong interest, while ambitious pricing is leading to longer marketing periods and more negotiation.

“We’re also seeing a shift in buyer behaviour compared with the post-pandemic market.

“More homeowners are now starting their property search before putting their own home on the market, taking time to understand what’s available and where they want to move before committing to a sale.

“It’s a sign of a more balanced market, where buyers have more time to consider their options.”

Hollie Whittaker, founder of Block & Brick, said: “We’re seeing more flats coming onto the market this month, giving buyers greater choice and creating more competition between sellers.

“Buyers are taking their time, viewing more properties and looking beyond the asking price at the overall cost of owning a home, including service charges, leasehold arrangements and energy costs.”

Polly Ogden Duffy, managing director at John D Wood & Co said: “The market for flats remains challenging, with a considerable amount of apartments coming to market, including landlords looking to offload rental investments.

“However, for buyers with the appetite to enter the market, this presents a fantastic opportunity.

“There is plenty of choice, and buyers arguably have more scope to negotiate and secure more for their money than at any point in recent years.”

Jeremy Leaf, a north London estate agent said: “Clearly, sellers are finding it increasingly difficult to generate interest and that mirrors what we are seeing at the sharp end.

“On the other hand, buyers continue to be constrained by worries about what are seen by many as almost inevitable rises in mortgage costs and inflation, which will not leave sufficient headroom to move.”