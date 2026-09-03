Hundreds of employers have been named by the Government for failing to pay workers the National Minimum Wage.

Around £4 million in wages has been repaid to more than 27,000 workers by 658 employers following “robust” enforcement action.

Ministers said they were determined to stop employers short changing their staff, announcing that penalties totalling £7 million have been issued to employers found not to be paying the legal minimum wage.

The Government said it was committed to publish naming lists more regularly so that employers are swiftly held to account and make improvements as soon as possible.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds (Yui Mok/PA)

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “The best businesses know that looking after your workers isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do, building the stronger, more successful businesses that drive growth in every postcode.

“Most employers already understand this, and I want to work with them to ensure they have every piece of guidance and support available to help them follow the rules.

“Short-changing your staff isn’t a shortcut to success and we are determined to stamp it out.”

Minister for the future of work Kate Dearden said: “Underpaying your staff is illegal, and we will not let workers foot the bill for their boss failing to follow the rules.

“We’re making sure workers get the hard-earned pay they deserve, and where employers fall short, they will be held to account.

“Every employer should check their payroll now and reach out to Acas if they need further support.”

Among the firms named by the Government was DIY giant B&Q, which was reported to have failed to pay £456,934 to 4,530 workers.

B&Q was on the list (Alamy/PA)

A spokesman for the company said: “The shortfalls in payments were unintentional. They relate to calculations involving geographical allowances which are paid in addition to minimum hourly rates.

“All affected colleagues were quickly paid in full in July 2025.”

Other firms named by the Government included:

– Elysium Healthcare Holdings Limited, reported to have failed to pay £330,048 to 1,095 workers.

– St George’s, Epsom and St Helier Hospital Group, Epsom, (£123,331 to 75 workers).

– Support Staff Services Limited, Slough (£119,715 to 323 workers).

– Forest Holidays Ltd (£100,308 to 598 workers).

– St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (£77,498 to 55 workers).

– Lanes Group Limited, Leeds (£67,893 to 297 workers).

– UK Care Team Ltd, Leicester (£67,082 to 99 workers).

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “Bosses who fail to pay the minimum wage deserve to be named and shamed.

“There is no excuse for workers being cheated out of the minimum wage. It’s bad for workers, families and the economy.

“Every pound taken from a worker’s pocket is a pound that could have been spent in local shops, cafes and high streets.

“That’s why the Government’s new Fair Work Agency is so important. It is a chance to come down hard on rogue employers who refuse to do right by their staff.”

It is understood St George’s, Epsom and St Helier maintain that no staff were underpaid as it related to a technical compliance issue where part of their salary for a non tax-deductible “salary sacrifice” (for example, towards childcare) was not counted towards the national minimum wage, even though their gross salary was above the national minimum wage.

The hospitals have changed their process and improved compliance.