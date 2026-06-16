Pub bookings have surged by almost 300% as fans make plans to watch England’s World Cup kick-off, figures show.

Bookings for pub arrivals up to two hours before England’s opener against Croatia on Wednesday are up 293% compared with the same date last year, with hospitality set for 42% sales boost across the group stage, according to technology provider Zonal.

UKHospitality said the sector benefited “enormously” from major football tournaments such as the World Cup.

England group games at Euro 2024 delivered a 42% sales increase, figures showed, with UKHospitality predicting a similar boost during this World Cup.

(PA Graphics)

Kate Nicholls, chairwoman of UKHospitality, said: “The pub is categorically the best place to watch England at the World Cup, both tonight and for the rest of the tournament.

“Bookings up almost 300% for tonight’s game shows that, despite the later than usual kick-off times, England fans want to get together to watch the game, cheer on the team and support their local.

“The World Cup will be a massive boost for our pubs and bars, with sales set to be up more than 40% across the group stage as fans gather for the games.

“Fingers crossed tonight’s game is the start of a long World Cup campaign for the Three Lions, in what would be a huge boost for both football fans and hospitality.”

UKHospitality said the sector benefited ‘enormously’ from major football tournaments such as the World Cup (Alamy/PA)

Separate figures from polling firm Opinium suggest 29% of UK adults are expecting to watch World Cup matches in the pub, spending an extra £600 million during the tournament alone.

James Nicandrou, associate director at Opinium, said: “With millions of young adults planning to watch World Cup matches in pubs, the tournament looks likely to provide a welcome spending boost to the economy.

“More widely, our research suggests pubs continue to occupy an important place in community life, particularly for the young and those in rural areas, as spaces where people can come together to share moments – big and small.”

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: “We’re expecting England’s first match to draw fans to the pub and anticipate an extra five million pints will be pulled as we all cheer on the team, which will be a massive boost for the sector.

“The best way to enjoy the match is, and always has been, down the pub with friends and fellow fans, and I’d encourage everyone to head to their local to cheer on England.”