Andy Burnham and Chancellor John Healey have been challenged to spend billions to implement wholesale reforms to tackle youth unemployment or risk a “lost generation” of youngsters.

In a long-awaited report former Labour cabinet minister Alan Milburn called for a shake-up of the benefits system to save £3.6 billion a year, with funding instead going to measures to get 16 to 24-year-olds into jobs or training.

Andy Burnham’s Government must back sweeping changes to tackle youth unemployment or risk a “lost generation” of jobless youngsters, Alan Milburn said as he published his long-awaited report on the issue.

The Prime Minister said the report should be a “watershed moment” but the Government did not immediately commit to implementing all the changes demanded by Mr Milburn, which would cost up to £5.8 billion annually.

A white paper on welfare reform is expected early next year after the publication of Mr Milburn’s report and Sir Stephen Timms’ review of the personal independence payment (Pip) disability benefit.

In response to Mr Milburn’s findings the Government:

– Announced new locally led youth services would be created from next year bringing together employment, health, skills and wider support services.

– Committed to a new “opportunity and support guarantee” so every young person not currently earning or learning has a route into education, training and apprenticeship, high-quality work experience or a job.

– Set up a new “youth opportunities unit”, chaired by Mr Milburn and reporting directly to the Prime Minister, to join up education, employment, health and local government to steer through the reforms.

The Prime Minister said the Government was committed to a “fundamental overhaul of how we support young people”.

“It is an economic and moral catastrophe and a moral failure that we now have a million 16 to 24-year-olds who are not in education, employment or training.

“They are not part of a lost generation, but a let down generation.”

He added: “Put simply, this will be our approach: jobs rather than crude cuts; investment and prevention rather than abandonment; opportunity matched by responsibility; a safety net for those who cannot work; and a welfare system that helps people fulfil their potential rather than writing them off.

“That is how we can bring back hope and get the benefits bill down for good in a sustainable way.”

Andy Burnham described Alan Milburn’s report as a ‘watershed moment’ (Temilade Adelaja/PA)

Mr Milburn’s government-commissioned report set out a 10-year plan to reduce the number of 16 to 24-year-olds not in education, employment or training (Neet) from its current level of around 13% – about a million people – to 5%.

Despite the plan to cut billions off the welfare bill and a projected extra £2.4 billion of tax revenue from people in work, the package would result in just £200 million of savings in 2036-37 because of the cost of youth support, tax breaks and bonuses for businesses hiring young workers.

Mr Milburn said: “Britain is at risk of losing a generation of young people, not because they lack talent, not because they lack ambition, not because they do not want to work.

“This is not a crisis of aspiration, it is a crisis of opportunity.”

He said “half measures will not do” because “the scale of the problem is just too big for that”.

“We have reached a profound moment of choice for the country, it calls for a new approach to back the next generation, to make young people a top priority. This is not what we have been doing.”

He demanded rapid action from the Government, with a “downpayment” of £500 million in the next financial year to fund the package he set out, arguing it must be a top priority in next year’s spending review, suggesting other Whitehall budgets should be cut to pay for it.

He said if legislation was passed quickly then welfare savings could begin to be delivered by the end of the decade.

Mr Milburn said there was a “clear political imperative” for Mr Burnham and the Chancellor to press ahead with the measures.

He said: “Prime Minister Burnham is a half-term prime minister and so he needs to get on with it. And I know that he wants to. So I’m very hopeful indeed.”

Warning against the Government cherry-picking his recommendations he said: “It sort of does fit together as one package.”

Previous attempts to cut the welfare bill have been derailed by opposition within Labour but Mr Milburn said the party as a whole must get behind the reforms.

The report proposes an “entirely new benefit system for young people”, with a youth allowance replacing the health element of universal credit (UC) and the personal independence payment (Pip) for 16 to 24-year-olds.

The system would give every young person a legal entitlement to a route into education, training or work, and a guarantee of support to get the health, employment and functional and practical help they need to get into and stay in work.

He insisted that Labour MPs “buy the argument” he is making.

Mr Milburn said his plan was a change from a “fiscal grab” with the idea “let’s cut some benefits” under Sir Keir Starmer which ended in humiliation for the then prime minister.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies said the proposals would mean “many of those with less severe disabilities would be likely to see large income losses initially”, although this could be offset if they entered work.

The forecast £3.6 billion a year savings would be equivalent to 41% of projected spending on health-related benefits for young people in 2036–37, the think tank said.

Mr Milburn acknowledged policies introduced since Labour came into office in 2024 had contributed to the Neet problem by making it more expensive to hire younger workers.

The Government has pushed up national insurance costs for employers and increased the minimum wage for younger workers at a faster rate than for older employees.

“Well, there’s no doubt that that has hit business sentiment. Absolutely, no doubt at all,” he told Sky News. “Employers have come to me and said that that has made it harder.”

At his report’s launch he said the Government should enshrine in law a new “youth opportunity test” to ensure new taxes and regulations do not hit under-25s.

“You cannot call youth employment a national priority while making young people harder or more expensive to hire,” he said.

There are around a million Neets and Mr Milbrun warned that could rise to more than 1.25 million within five years without action.

His recommendations for wholesale reform of the system, including early years and schools, apprenticeships and health and welfare support, would result in 600,000 more young people in education, employment or training each year – around 440,000 of whom would be in sustained work – by 2036, according to modelling for the report.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said: “We don’t need costly government schemes to fix Labour’s own mistakes.

“We need to stop making it so expensive and risky to hire young people.”