As students digest their A-level results and look forward to university life, research indicates that this year’s freshers should prepare to fall out with their housemates over noise, missing food and mess.

According to a study on behalf of Nationwide’s FlexStudent account, 26% of university students clashed with housemates over noise, 24% over food being stolen or used up, and 22% over tidying up.

Meanwhile, failing to budget was 20% of students’ top regrets at university, followed closely by 19% who regretted leaving work to the last minute.

Tom Allingham, a student money expert at Save the Student, said: “This research is a great reminder for all students to think about their finances before the new year starts.”

Amid cost-of-living concerns, some money-related frictions between housemates were particularly prominent among Gen Z compared with their parents’ generation.

Some 20% of current students said housemates had fallen out due to cash splurges. Amongst parents of children at university, overspending caused clashes between 15%.

Similarly, 19% of housemates fell out over owing each other money, compared to 15% of parents.

Tom Riley, director of retail products at Nationwide Building Society, said: “Our research shows just how much more financial pressure today’s students feel compared with previous generations.”

Some of the biggest mistakes made by students today were also money-related, including overspending on nights out (18%) and relying too heavily on overdrafts or credit (17%).

Many parents surveyed, meanwhile, were carefree, with 29% saying they regretted “nothing in particular” about their university experience.

Both generations appear to have experienced similar levels of conflict over bills – with 14% of both students and parents of students having disagreements with their housemates over this issue.

The survey was carried out for Nationwide by Censuswide, among more than 4,000 people across the UK, split between students aged 18 to 25 and parents of children aged 18 to 25 who had been to university in the past.

The research was carried out in June and July.