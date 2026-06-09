Hiring in the UK has slumped by nearly a quarter since before the pandemic and 12% of British workers are in roles potentially under threat from artificial intelligence (AI), according to a report by LinkedIn.

Research from the professional networking site found that hiring fell by 24% between January 2019 and January 2026 and was down 10% year-on-year.

It said the drop was largely down to firms being more cautious about hiring due to geopolitical and trade uncertainty, rather than a shock from the tech shift towards AI.

The research found 95,000 AI-related roles have been created in the UK since 2023, while hiring for AI engineers was 18% higher than the overall rate across roles.

But the study of LinkedIn’s labour-market data found more than one in 10 workers (12%) are in AI-exposed jobs, with “low skill adaptability”.

It said this signalled any “future pressure on AI-exposed jobs would disproportionately affect those least equipped to adjust”.

The report also cautioned that entry level hiring among younger workers in these types of roles is weakening relative to the overall picture, “suggesting employers may be relying more on experienced staff to make best use of AI productivity tools”.

Roles in AI tech that are being sought by firms include AI engineers, heads of AI and AI‑infrastructure roles.

“At the same time, the UK lags leading countries in some critical AI talent pools and has seen a sustained weakening in its ability to attract and retain high‑demand, highly mobile AI engineers since 2022,” according to the report.

Across the UK, London saw the biggest drop in hiring versus before the pandemic, with a decline of nearly a third (32%).

The research found 95,000 AI-related roles have been created in the UK since 2023 (Alamy/PA)

This is because London has more finance, tech and professional services jobs, which are more sensitive to higher interest rates and cost cutting, LinkedIn said.

Hiring markets in Liverpool and Belfast are among the least affected, down 6% and 3% respectively since 2019.

LinkedIn said demand was growing for workers who can combine AI literacy with human skills.

Janine Chamberlin, head of LinkedIn UK, said: “Hiring in the UK continues to decline, but the data points to economic uncertainty and low business confidence rather than AI job shocks.

“However, leaders know that they need to continue investing in AI and skills if they are to continue growing.

“There is high demand for talent that can combine AI literacy with crucial human skills, such as collaboration and creativity – this is what will help to give companies the edge as the economy recovers.”

She added: “We’re in a period of flux, so for businesses, the greater challenge is making sure short-term decisions don’t create longer-term problems.

“Across industries and regions we need workforces that are ready to unlock the growth AI can bring for the UK.”