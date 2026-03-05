People’s confidence in their job security slumped to the weakest level in six months in February, according to an index.

The research found people’s perceptions of their job security in the past month dipped to the lowest level since August last year, according to the data from YouGov and the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr).

Any score in the index which is higher than 100 indicates positive sentiment, while a score of less than 100 indicates negative sentiment.

The job security measure sat in negative territory at 92.6, down by 1.1 since January.

However, households were found to be more optimistic about the year ahead, with the forward-looking job security measure having a score of 117.6.

The overall consumer confidence index sat at 108.7, with improvements seen in forward-looking perceptions of house prices and personal finances.

Sam Miley, head of forecasting and thought leadership at Cebr, said: “The improvement in confidence so far this year has coincided with a sharp deceleration in inflation.

“However, a major risk has since emerged in the form of escalating conflict in the Middle East. The ensuing volatility in commodity markets and potential for pass through to UK consumer prices could damage financial perceptions in the months ahead.

“Meanwhile, beneath the headline increase in the confidence metric, job security perceptions have reached their weakest level in six months, in a further sign of the loosening labour market evidenced by official publications.”

People’s views on their household’s financial situation for the next year received a score of 95, which is an improvement since earlier in 2026, although it is still in negative territory, the report said.

There are signs that people are gaining confidence in the housing market, as perceptions around the outlook for home values went up by 3.2 to reach a score of 134.8 – the third monthly increase in a row.

YouGov carries out more than 6,000 interviews a month with views being given on the past 30 days and expectations for the coming 12 months.

The latest survey was carried out across the UK from February 1 to 25.