Tesco has launched a version of its Clubcard for 16 and 17-year-olds, giving younger customers access to the loyalty scheme’s lower prices for the first time.

The UK’s biggest supermarket said the Clubcard for 16-17s will also allow members to collect points that can be converted into vouchers for money off at the checkout.

The move follows criticism from consumer groups that younger customers have been excluded from cheaper grocery prices because of age restrictions to loyalty schemes.

The new digital Clubcard for 16-17s is only available through the Tesco app or website.

To join, the teenager must be invited from the Clubcard account of a parent or guardian.

Tesco Group membership and loyalty director Shama Wilson said: “We are delighted to be giving younger customers access to Tesco Clubcard for the first time, and we have no doubt that it will prove popular with 16 and 17-year-olds, whether they are shopping in one of our ‘big Tesco’ or ‘little Tesco’ stores.

The move comes amid criticism that younger customers have been excluded from cheaper grocery prices (Alamy/PA)

“From today, our new Clubcard for 16-17s members will not only be able to get Clubcard prices in-store, including our iconic Tesco lunchtime meal deal for just £3.85, but also collect points that they can turn into vouchers for money off their in-store shopping.”

Tesco said the easiest way to access the Clubcard for 16-17s is for a parent or guardian to click on the identity icon in the top corner of their Tesco app, which allows them to access their account settings.

From there they can click on the “invite to Clubcard” button and choose the option to send a sign-up link to the teenager.

The “invite to Clubcard” button will only be visible to Clubcard members using the latest version of the app, so users are advised to update the app if it is not showing.

More than 24 million UK households are signed up to Tesco Clubcard, which has been running for more than 30 years.

A Clubcard is used in more than 80% of sales at Tesco, according to the supermarket’s figures.