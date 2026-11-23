South East Water has tumbled to a half-year loss after financial settlements with the regulator over repeated supply outages and a £29 million bill from the summer’s heatwave that left households without water once again.

The troubled water supplier, which has around 2.4 million customers in the south east of England, said it swung to a £22.9 million pre-tax loss in the six months to September 30, against profits of £18.2 million a year earlier.

It was ordered to pay £30.5 million in July by Ofwat to settle three investigations into supply interruptions between 2020 and 2023, which impacted more than 286,000 people.

The group said it put by a £14.6 million provision for the redress package in its first half figures.

A further series of supply outages across parts of Kent and Sussex in this summer’s heatwaves saw it fork out another £29 million for emergency support, including bottled water stations and customer compensation.

South East Water say there are early signs of improvement (Gareth Fuller/PA)

It was forced to tap shareholders for £50 million in October after warning in the summer that it needed fresh financing to stay afloat.

The group insisted it was seeing the “early signs of improvement” after a management overhaul, with plans for a “significant transformation”.

It appointed John Halsall as chief executive earlier this year after predecessor David Hinton and former chairman Chris Train stepped down following a scathing report into the outages by MPs, who said they had “no confidence” in the company’s leadership.

Richard Morse has also been named as its incoming new chairman, to take over from interim chairwoman Lisa Clement on December 3.

South East Water said: “We know that customers will not judge us on the number of initiatives we launch or the promises we make.

“They will judge us on whether their water supply is more reliable, whether we communicate better and whether we provide the right support when they need it – we look forward to providing the evidence in future results.”

It added: “The early evidence is encouraging and, while the full benefits will take time, our promise is to make those improvements increasingly visible in the service our customers receive.”