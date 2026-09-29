Dramatic CCTV shows a shop worker grabbing a hockey stick to fend off a masked robber armed with a machete during a terrifying raid on a convenience store.

By Jade Edwards-Lowe

Police are offering up a £5,000 reward for information after a masked robber armed with a machete was caught on camera targeting a corner shop.

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Crimestoppers have offered the reward for information, leading to the man's arrest and conviction, in the wake of a robbery, which took place at Crest Mini Market at around 09:10 on Saturday, July 4. Nottinghamshire Police say the hooded suspect entered the shop with his face covered, produced a machete concealed in his clothing and threatened a member of staff before stealing a bottle of vodka. CCTV footage shows the armed man repeatedly lunging over the counter with the weapon. The shop worker is seen grabbing a hockey stick and using it to keep the attacker at a distance, as the suspect flails around the store and knocks items from displays. Read more: Police swoop at dawn to arrest 17 across four counties in major crackdown against organised crime - as officer stabbed in the leg Read more: Anti-migrant activist Danny Tommo remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to 'slashing dinghy in Channel'

No one was physically injured, but the staff member was left badly shaken, the police confirmed in the wake of the incident. Police say the offender, who is yet to be identified, was wearing a mask and brandishing a machete. Despite wearing a face covering and having his hood raised, police believe a distinctive tattoo on his left arm could hold the key to his identification.

The offender had a distinctive tattoo. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police