£5,000 reward offered after masked machete robber with distinctive tattoo targets corner shop
Dramatic CCTV shows a shop worker grabbing a hockey stick to fend off a masked robber armed with a machete during a terrifying raid on a convenience store.
Police are offering up a £5,000 reward for information after a masked robber armed with a machete was caught on camera targeting a corner shop.
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Crimestoppers have offered the reward for information, leading to the man's arrest and conviction, in the wake of a robbery, which took place at Crest Mini Market at around 09:10 on Saturday, July 4.
Nottinghamshire Police say the hooded suspect entered the shop with his face covered, produced a machete concealed in his clothing and threatened a member of staff before stealing a bottle of vodka.
CCTV footage shows the armed man repeatedly lunging over the counter with the weapon.
The shop worker is seen grabbing a hockey stick and using it to keep the attacker at a distance, as the suspect flails around the store and knocks items from displays.
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No one was physically injured, but the staff member was left badly shaken, the police confirmed in the wake of the incident.
Police say the offender, who is yet to be identified, was wearing a mask and brandishing a machete.
Despite wearing a face covering and having his hood raised, police believe a distinctive tattoo on his left arm could hold the key to his identification.
Detective Constable Thomas Lowe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:
“This was an unpleasant ordeal for the victim and we are determined to find the person responsible. “
Detectives have been supporting the victim while carrying out a thorough investigation into this incident.
“We work closely alongside Crimestoppers and we're grateful that the charity is offering a reward of up to £5,000 for anyone with information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the man responsible.
“Please help us take this offender off our streets.”
Lydia Patsalides, East Midlands Regional Manager at Crimestoppers, said:
“Going to work should never mean facing something like this.
“This was a frightening experience for someone simply doing their job in a shop at the heart of the community.
“Somebody out there knows who did this. It might be something you saw that morning, something you’ve heard since, or a nagging feeling about someone you know.
“That tattoo may well be the detail that jogs the memory.”
Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit information online.
To be eligible for the reward, information must be given directly to Crimestoppers and a reward code requested at first contact.
Information can also be reported to Nottinghamshire Police, but it will not qualify for the reward.