At least five people have been killed after a gunman opened fire in Stade, North Germany.

Footage emerging from the scene shows police in attendance immediately after the first shots were fired, with drivers watching from nearby cars.

Sirens can be heard in the background, as a police car is seen further up the road, with a man captured running in footage.

Police have confirmed that a male suspect has been detained in connection with the shooting.

The gunman's motive is not yet known.

“Shots were fired near a youth centre in the city center,” locals outlets reported, quoting a police spokesperson.

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