Five people killed after gunman opens fire in north Germany
The mass shooting took place in Stade, located in Northern Germany, with the motive not yet known
At least five people have been killed after a gunman opened fire in Stade, North Germany.
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Footage emerging from the scene shows police in attendance immediately after the first shots were fired, with drivers watching from nearby cars.
Sirens can be heard in the background, as a police car is seen further up the road, with a man captured running in footage.
Police have confirmed that a male suspect has been detained in connection with the shooting.
The gunman's motive is not yet known.
“Shots were fired near a youth centre in the city center,” locals outlets reported, quoting a police spokesperson.
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#Stade #schüsse #polizei #niedersachsen #5Tote pic.twitter.com/dsiQlSR1Wv— Allgart (@Allgart2) June 29, 2026
In a statement shared to WhatsApp by Stade police, the force confirmed that a "major operation" was underway on Dankersstraße.
The statement also called on citizens to avoid the area and follow the instructions given by the emergency services.
Police have since confirmed that there is no further threat to the public.
The city of Stade has around 50,000 inhabitants and is located west of Hamburg.
This is a breaking story. More to follow.