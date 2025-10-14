More than 50 people fall ill after dining at hotel carvery
The hotel says they are "devastated" at the reports suggesting diners fell ill following meals at the eatery
More than 50 people are said to have fallen ill after dining at a hotel carvery in Wales.
Listen to this article
52 people reportedly came down with symptoms consistent with food poisoning after dining at the Cwrt Henllys Hotel in Cwmbran, Torfaen, located just outside Newport.
It triggered an investigation by an Public Health Wales' environmental health team, after an increasing number of reports surfaced linking sickness to the hotel.
Customers began feeling unwell the day after visiting the hotel's restaurant, with visitors describing how they dined at the carvery on October 5.
The general manager said those working at the hotel were "devastated" by the reports, with both the council and hotel working "quickly" to find answers.
Read more: Starmer's awkward on-stage moment as Trump thanks 'friend' the UK - before unceremoniously snubbing PM
Read more: Patrolling the depths: The 'Deep Sea Police' guarding underwater cables from foreign sabotage
The general manager also reported that some staff members at the hotel had also began to feel unwell, despite suggestions they had not eaten the hotel food prepared that day.
The symptoms, which could also have been caused by a virus, did not lead to any hospital admissions, Torfaen council confirmed.
Although the illness is being treated as suspected food poisoning, the cause of the sickness is yet to be confirmed, with the hotel yet to close the kitchen.
Testing continues, the council confirmed, amid speculation the sickness could have been triggered by an airborne virus.
It comes months after an outbreak of salmonella leaving five hospitalised and 20 ill
The outbreak is linked to an unusual strain called salmonella saintpaul, The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.
The strain was the cause of a breakout of salmonella in 2023 where 90 people became ill after eating cantaloupe.
However, experts say there is no indication that cantaloupe melons are the cause of the unfolding outbreak.