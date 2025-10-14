The hotel says they are "devastated" at the reports suggesting diners fell ill following meals at the eatery

More than 50 people report falling ill after dining at hotel carvery. Picture: Google

By Danielle de Wolfe

More than 50 people are said to have fallen ill after dining at a hotel carvery in Wales.

52 people reportedly came down with symptoms consistent with food poisoning after dining at the Cwrt Henllys Hotel in Cwmbran, Torfaen, located just outside Newport. It triggered an investigation by an Public Health Wales' environmental health team, after an increasing number of reports surfaced linking sickness to the hotel. Customers began feeling unwell the day after visiting the hotel's restaurant, with visitors describing how they dined at the carvery on October 5. The general manager said those working at the hotel were "devastated" by the reports, with both the council and hotel working "quickly" to find answers.

Public Health Wales received 52 reports of people falling ill after visiting the carvery. Picture: Alamy