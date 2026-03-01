A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a security worker was stabbed at a shopping centre in Milton Keynes, Thames Valley Police said.

Officers were called to Centre:MK in central Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, at around 5.10pm on Saturday, where a 52-year-old man died at the scene.

A 50-year-old man from Towcester, Northamptonshire, has been arrested and remains in police custody, the force said.

The shopping centre was still closed on Sunday, while officers remained at the scene.

The victim was a security worker, according to the Security Industry Federation Trade Union, which posted on the social media platform X to “strongly condemn any violence against hardworking security professionals”.

Chief superintendent Emma Baillie, local commander for Milton Keynes, said: “We are in the very early stages of this murder investigation, but we have made an arrest and are we are not currently looking for anyone else. There is no known threat to the wider public.

“Members of the public are likely to see an increased police presence while we continue to investigate and we would advise anyone with any concerns to please speak to one of our uniformed officers.”

In a statement posted on Facebook, Centre:MK said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of all those affected. We appreciate your patience and understanding at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or via the TVP website, quoting reference number INC-20260228-1537.

To report information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.