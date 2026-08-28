Some 494 migrants arrived in the UK on Thursday, the first to successfully cross the Channel in 10 days.

Dinghies arrived in British waters late into the night, with people pictured being brought into the Border Security Command compound in Dover, Kent, wearing lifejackets.

The seven boats that made the crossing were the first since August 17 when 250 people arrived.

The total number is down overall this year according to Press Association analysis of Government data.

Some 16,391 migrants have crossed the Channel so far, down 43% on the same time last year, and a 17% drop from the same point in 2024.

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