Hundreds of new parents and their newborns suffered potentially avoidable harm or even died due to “deeply embedded' failures

Donna Ockenden during a press conference at Crowne Plaza Hotel Nottingham, for the publication of the former midwife's independent report into maternity care at Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

More than 500 mothers and babies died or were harmed following 'systemic failures” at a 'toxic' NHS maternity unit.

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Hundreds of new parents and their newborns suffered potentially avoidable harm or even died due to “deeply embedded' failures Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust. The findings came as part of a review led by senior midwife Donna Ockenden, which found leaders at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH) knew there were serious issues in its maternity department going back years, but failed to take action to prevent more deaths. Some 520 mothers and babies suffered potentially avoidable harm or death.There were at least 156 cases involving the deaths of babies, and six mothers died. Of the baby deaths where potential or actual harm occurred, 94 were stillbirths.Some 62 cases were neonatal deaths shortly after birth. Assessors found babies died from a range of conditions, including oxygen starvation, mismanaged labour, hospital-acquired infections and poor postnatal care delivered by midwives and doctors. Read more: Starmer to secure legacy by publishing delayed defence investment plan before he leaves, as Burnham urges him to hold off Read more: Public wants a Labour leadership contest not a Burnham coronation, poll reveals

Donna Ockenden during a press conference at Crowne Plaza Hotel Nottingham, for the publication of the former midwife's independent report into maternity care at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS trust. Picture: Alamy

More than 2,500 families and over 800 members of staff have contributed to the largest maternity inquiry in the history of the NHS, with NUH having already paid out millions of pounds in compensation and fines after being prosecuted for poor care. Among those babies who died were Harriet Hawkins, who died “avoidably in 2016 following significant failures in maternity care”; Wynter Andrews who died in 2019 “after significant failures in care”; and Ladybird, whose parents were wrongly told to terminate a healthy pregnancy, the report said. The more than 500 cases of mothers and babies were graded as 2 or 3 for harm, with grade 2 representing “significant concerns” and grade 3 “major concerns” over care. Grade 2 represents sub-optimal care where different management might have made a difference to the outcome, and grade 3 is where different management would reasonably be expected to have made a difference. Some 30 cases of potentially avoidable harm related to “massive obstetric haemorrhage”, and 12 reviews into babies led to major concerns relating to brain damage due to a lack of oxygen. Looking at the catalogue of errors spanning many years, the report found failures in the monitoring of babies, poor CTG interpretation, a failure to recognise babies were in distress during labour and a failure to escalate some cases to senior doctors. Assessors also found that some families who raised concerns with the trust were told lessons would be learned, and yet “similar incidents recurred repeatedly over many years”. There was also evidence that harm was downgraded by the trust, with families told babies had died of natural causes when that was not true.“

The Nottingham families ahead of a press conference at Crowne Plaza Hotel Nottingham, for the publication of former midwife Donna Ockenden's independent report into maternity care at Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust. Picture: Alamy

Across multiple cases and over many years, opportunities to recognise deterioration, escalate concerns and intervene appropriately were missed,” the report said. Experts on Ms Ockenden’s team found:– “Multiple examples where failures in neonatal care may have contributed to long-term brain injury and adverse neurodevelopmental outcomes” in babies.– Leadership instability was a “major contributing factor” affecting the quality and safety of maternity services. Between 2017 and 2021 there was “sustained turnover in senior maternity leadership positions” and senior operational roles. – A “bullying and toxic culture” at the trust over years. The review team heard how some staff members were “specifically and consistently mentioned as forming intimidating cliques that were/are well known, but not confronted”. There was also a belief in the “Nottingham-way” and “tribalism” among staff groups. – Staff “reported experiences shaped by longstanding cultural challenges, including hierarchy, bullying (particularly by some labour ward co-ordinators), nepotism and aggressive behaviour”. One member of staff said “bad behaviours and toxic culture were normalised; people didn’t even recognise it…(There were) entrenched ways of behaving that were unprofessional and cruel to women on labour ward.” – Staff reported “a culture of organisational denial” over years, where poor outcomes “were regularly dismissed as ‘known complications’”.

Nick Carver, chairman of the Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust, and Chief Executive Anthony May (right)ahead of a press conference at Crowne Plaza Hotel Nottingham, for the publication of former midwife Donna Ockenden's independent report. Picture: Alamy