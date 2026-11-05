Almost two thirds of Labour supporters want to see UK ministers approve the controversial Rosebank oil and gas field, a survey suggests.

Polling for Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) found 65% of those who backed Labour in the 2024 general election wanted to see the project – which is the largest undeveloped oil field in UK waters – get the green light.

Despite Labour’s manifesto in 2024 under Sir Keir Starmer pledging that no new oil and gas licences would be granted, less than a fifth (17%) of the party’s voters said that Rosebank – which lies to the north west of Shetland – should be rejected.

Environmental campaigners are urging ministers to reject drilling at Rosebank (Andrew Milligan/PA)

With the UK Government, now under Andy Burnham, having already approved the Jackdaw gas field off the coast of Aberdeen, the Opinium research found 68% of Labour supporters agreed this was the right decision.

Almost three quarters (72%) of those who voted for the party in 2024 agreed that oil and gas are “essential for the foreseeable future”.

The polling – which questioned 2,050 adults across the UK – found that overall 55% of people were in favour of increasing the country’s domestic oil and gas production, with more than three out of five (63%) saying Rosebank should be given the go-ahead.

OEUK chief executive David Whitehouse said the survey results “offer Government an opportunity to align with public opinion and start working through the pipeline of North Sea projects that are awaiting approval”.

He added: “The public are clearly in agreement with the new Prime Minister’s ‘pragmatic’ policy on the North Sea, which will once again be tested as the final decision on Rosebank is made in the coming months.”

Mr Whitehouse went on to say that “investing in North Sea energy strengthens Britain’s economy, supports UK supply chains and industrial communities, and builds our energy resilience”.

(Press Association Graphics)

His comments came after the UK Government introduced its Energy Independence Bill, which includes a commitment to issue no new oil and gas licences to explore new fields in the North Sea.

Rosebank had however previously been granted a licence by the Conservative government – though it was later ruled that this was unlawful leading to the project having to be considered again.

Speaking about the new legislation Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh said: “Through this Bill, we will build a clean energy future which people feel in their pockets, households and communities, ensuring support reaches those who need it most.”

Conservative shadow energy secretary Andrew Bowie said the new poll showed that “the message from the public could not be louder or clearer – support the extraction of North Sea oil and gas before it’s too late”.

Mr Bowie, the MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, added: “This poll shows that Labour are blatantly ignoring the needs of the public, and even their own voters.

“These findings make yesterday’s move by Labour to ban any new exploration for oil and gas in the North Sea even more ludicrous, highlighting how disconnected they are from what people in the real world think.

“The reality is Andy Burnham is scared to back oil and gas because he is too weak to stand up against net zero zealots, both inside and outside his party.

“If Labour continue to wage war on oil and gas then it’s inevitable businesses will cut jobs and head for the exit, never to return.

“That is why Andy Burnham must stop his reckless playground politics, listen to the public, and finally approve Rosebank to ensure North Sea drilling continues for years to come.”