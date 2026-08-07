JD Sports has hired former Ikea boss Peter Agnefjall as its next chairman.

The UK retail firm said Mr Agnefjall will take over the role from September 1, as JD Sports targets further growth despite an uncertain consumer backdrop.

He will take over the role from Darren Shapland who has served as interim chairman in recent weeks.

It comes after former chairman Andrew Higginson had stepped down from the position in July after four years at the retailer.

In its previous update in May, JD Sports cautioned that the war in the Middle East could push up prices and weaken consumer demand if it leads to higher costs, indicating that profits are likely to be weaker this financial year.

The new chairman was president and chief executive of Ikea Group between 2013 and 2017, and was most recently chairman of Dutch-Belgian supermarket firm Ahold Delhaize until last year.

A former Ikea boss is taking the reins at JD Sports (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mr Shapland said: “On behalf of the board I am delighted to welcome Peter as chairman.

“He brings an exceptional combination of international retail leadership, board experience and a proven track record of overseeing growth and transformation in complex global businesses.

“His experience and perspective will be invaluable to JD’s board and executive team as the group continues to execute against its strategic objectives and capitalise on the significant opportunities ahead.”

Mr Agnefjall said: “JD has built a powerful global position in sports and sport-inspired fashion, with a unique connection to its core customer, strong brand partnerships, carefully curated and vibrant stores, and a clear, defined omni-channel strategy.

“I am excited to be joining the group and look forward to working with the board and leadership team to leverage JD’s strengths, deepening its roots in international markets and affirming its position in a rapidly evolving retail landscape.”