Consumers are making fewer visits to the shops as the ongoing Middle East conflict drags down confidence, figures suggest.

Over March and April – to cancel out any distortion from this year’s earlier Easter – total footfall across the UK was down 3.9% on the same period last year, according to the British Retail Consortium-Sensormatic data.

Visits to the high street fell 3.3%, while trips to shopping centres were down 3.5% and to retail parks by 3%.

British Retail Consortium (BRC) chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “Even after correcting for Easter, April was still a weak month for footfall.

“The ongoing conflict in the Middle East pushed consumer confidence to new lows, prompting consumers to make fewer trips to the shops.

“Retailers will be hoping that a sunnier outlook and major sporting events, like the World Cup, help reverse this trend in the months ahead.

“However, the prospect of higher inflation due to the conflict in Middle East could limit consumer appetite for shopping.”

Andy Sumpter, from Sensormatic, said: “With consumer confidence falling, and ongoing cost-of-living pressures, shoppers are becoming more selective – making fewer trips, but with clearer intent when they do.

“That said, opportunity remains. Those who are out and about are often there to spend, making every shopper more valuable.

“After the country headed to the polls, retailers would do well to remember that shoppers will continue to vote with their feet – and winning their custom will depend on delivering value, relevance and good reasons to return.”