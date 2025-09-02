Security staff based in the Houses of Parliament will strike from Wednesday in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Hundreds of members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) will strike for 24 hours from 7am on Wednesday and again for 24 hours from September 10.

They have also launched other forms of industrial action such as an overtime ban until September 12.

PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “To fight for fair pay and conditions, our dedicated members at the Palace of Westminster will take industrial action this week just as parliament returns from recess.

“Day and night, they work incredibly hard to ensure the safety of MPs, Lords, staff and visitors in the UK’s national parliament building.

“They deserve to be treated fairly and to have their many concerns addressed by the employer.”

A Parliament spokesperson said: “Parliamentary security staff are valued colleagues. The decision to proceed with strike action is a disappointing outcome, following months of continued engagement to try to resolve outstanding concerns. We remain committed to working closely with staff and unions to address the issues raised and to reach a resolution.

“As always, the safety and security of all members of the parliamentary community, as well as those that visit Parliament, remains our absolute priority. Working closely with the Met Police, we have implemented robust contingency plans which will ensure both the safety of the estate as usual and no disruption to parliamentary business.”