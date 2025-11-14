Jaguar Land Rover has plunged to a heavy loss after booking almost £200 million in extra costs linked to a major cyber attack which saw the firm shut its factories for more than a month.

The UK’s largest car manufacturer said its production operations have “returned to normal” after efforts to recover from the attack.

JLR stopped production across its UK factories for five weeks from September 1 after being targeted by hackers a day earlier.

All of the group’s manufacturing sites – including factories in Solihull, West Midlands, and Halewood, Merseyside – restarted operations last month.

However, it saw revenues plummet by more than £1 billion, around 24%, to £4.9 billion for the quarter to September.

Bosses said the company expects to have lost further sales over the current quarter due to the continued impact of the shutdown.

It also swung to an underlying loss of £485 million over the quarter, sliding from a profit before tax and exceptional items of nearly £400 million over the same period in 2024.

In the update, the company booked £196 million of extra costs linked to the cyber attack.

It is understood this included the cost of hiring consultants to help it deal with the incident, but not the impact of lost sales and other costs, such as increases in engineering costs.

JLR stopped production across its UK factories for five weeks (Jaguar Land Rover/PA)

The company said its performance was also impacted by US tariffs and a planned wind down in the production of earlier Jaguar models.

JLR also reported a further £42 million in exceptional costs related to voluntary redundancies.

Adrian Mardell, chief executive, said: “JLR’s performance in the second quarter of full-year 2026 was impacted by significant challenges, including a cyber incident that stopped our vehicle production in September and the impact of US tariffs.

“JLR has made strong progress in recovering its operations safely and at pace following the cyber incident.

“In our response we prioritised client, retailer and supplier systems and I am pleased to confirm that production of all our luxury brands has resumed.”