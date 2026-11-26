European stocks rebounded on Thursday, with miners supporting London’s FTSE 100, which was also fired up by a potential bid for Imperial Brands.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 182.36 points, 1.8%, at 10,609.30. The FTSE 250 ended up 455.70 points, 1.9%, at 24,092.70, and the AIM all-share closed 13.75 points higher, 2.0%, at 708.32.

Tobacco company Imperial Brands shot up 13% as US peer Altria Group said it was considering a possible cash offer.

Imperial Brands, based in Bristol, has a market value of about £26 billion, while Altria is worth about 127 billion dollars (£96.9 billion).

Altria said it is also in discussions with a third party about the possible acquisition of part of Imperial Brands’ business; however, no agreement has yet been reached.

Bloomberg said Japan Tobacco has been studying teaming up with Altria on a deal, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Imperial sells Winston cigarettes in the US and owns Rizla tobacco rolling paper. Altria was formed as a standalone US business when it spun off from Philip Morris International in 2008. The company, based in Richmond, Virginia, sells Marlboro cigarettes and On! Nicotine pouches in the US.

“A joint bid for Imperial from Altria (only present in North America) and Japan Tobacco would neatly swerve antitrust objections to a possible takeover of Imperial Brands,” said RBC Capital Markets analyst James Edwardes Jones.

“Given the likelihood of the offer being in cash, and with Imperial trading on a 2027 PE ratio of 10.1x, we have no doubt that if any deal does emerge, it would be earnings accretive for the acquirers. However, whether that makes it a good deal or not is another matter,” the analyst added.

If completed, the deal would be another blow for London’s stock market, already reeling from the likely listing departure of Compass Group, announced earlier this week.

In European equities on Thursday, the CAC 40 in Paris ended up 1.7%. The DAX 40 in Frankfurt rose 2.1%.

In Europe, Spain’s Pablo Hernandez de Cos is set to succeed Christine Lagarde as president of the European Central Bank following consultations by European Union leaders, EU diplomats told dpa.

The backing for Mr Hernandez de Cos comes after the Netherlands withdrew their nominee, Klaas Knot, the former head of the Dutch central bank and the only other candidate for the role.

Meanwhile, minutes from October’s ECB (European Central Bank) meeting showed a sizeable group of officials supported an interest rate increase before opting for the status quo.

Meeting minutes said that a “large number” of members noted that, as the incoming data since the September governing council meeting had confirmed the case for further policy tightening, they could have supported raising interest rates at the meeting.

At the press conference following the decision to leave rates on hold, President Christine Lagarde said policymakers had debated hiking rates, but settled on waiting for “additional information” before deciding their next move.

US financial markets were closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving. On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.3%, the S&P 500 index closed down 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.6%. All three ended significantly higher than levels seen at Wednesday’s London close.

“All the US majors, led by tech, were on their knees as the exchanges opened. But then followed an extraordinary buying spree which saw the Nasdaq 100 surge over 4% in a matter of hours,” noted David Morrison, analyst at Trade Nation.

“US equities are now closed for Thanksgiving, which comes as a relief after the most extraordinary, and exhausting, holiday-shortened week,” he noted.

The pound was quoted higher at 1.3113 dollars at the time of the London equities close on Thursday, compared to 1.3079 dollars at the London equities close on Wednesday. Against the euro, sterling firmed to 1.1949 euros from 1.1938 euros.

The euro traded at 1.0973 dollars, up from 1.0953 dollars late on Wednesday. Against the yen, the dollar was higher at 159.29 yen from 158.98 yen.

On the FTSE 100, gold miners Fresnillo and Endeavour Mining rallied 5.5% and 5.9% as the gold price recovered some recent ground.

Gold was quoted higher at 3,570.16 dollars an ounce against 3,453.33 dollars on Wednesday.

Other mining stocks were also in the ascendancy as metals prices edged higher. Anglo American rose 3.7% and Glencore 3.4%.

Babcock International jumped 6.6%, after receiving the “largest contract award” in its history, striking a £8.7 billion deal with the UK Ministry of Defence to maintain the UK’s submarine fleet.

The deal comprises an £8 billion contract and a £700 million framework, Babcock explained.

It will support improved submarine availability, operational readiness and the UK’s continuous at-sea deterrent, Babcock said, and brings together critical submarine maintenance, engineering, naval base and enabling services.

“We see the award as clearly positive, providing substantial, long-term visibility and further embedding Babcock in the UK’s priority nuclear submarine programme, and de-risking the existing growth outlook,” Peel Hunt analyst Christopher Bamberry said.

On the FSE 250, Halfords soared 16% after boosting its outlook and raising its dividend.

The cycling and motor products retailer said pretax profit for the six months that ended October 2 more than doubled to £35.5 million from £17.2 million a year earlier, as revenue rose 6.7% to £953.3 million from £893.3 million.

Halfords upgraded its underlying pretax profit guidance for its financial year ending in April to between £60 million and £65 million from its previous range of £55 million to £65 million, set in August.

Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell, said the strategy under chief executive Henry Birch of steering the business towards auto parts and repairs is helping to make revenue and cash flow more predictable.

“On the cycle retail side, a focus on tapping into the health and wellness craze by catering for cycling fanatics with higher end bikes and gadgets is providing a boost to profitability,” he added.

Elsewhere, shares in Nexteq plunged 20% as it warned a number of orders will be deferred into 2027, meaning profit and sales will be lower than expected.

But Empresaria rose 19% as it raised guidance and said it was considering options for its global workforce solutions business, IMS, including a possible sale.

Brent oil was quoted at 96.38 dollars a barrel on Thursday, up from 93.09 dollars late on Wednesday.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were: Imperial Brands, up 402.0p at 3,432.0p; Babcock International, up 67.0p at 1,090.0p; Endeavour Mining, up 184.0p at 3,320.0p; Fresnillo, up 114.0p at 2,190.0p; and Polar Capital Technology Trust, up 22.5p at 524.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were: Land Securities, down 10.5p at 686.5p; Severn Trent, down 40.0p at 3,266.0p; British American Tobacco, down 25.0p at 4,531.0p; BT Group, down 0.8p at 203.1p; and Segro, down 1.4p at 912.8p.

Friday’s global economic calendar has eurozone consumer confidence, France CPI and GDP and US wholesale inventories. US financial markets close early after Thanksgiving.

Friday’s local corporate calendar has third-quarter results from Beowulf Mining and a trading statement from Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Contributed by Alliance News