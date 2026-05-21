EasyJet’s boss said the airline is “not seeing any disruption to fuel supply” as he urged passengers to “book with confidence”.

Chief executive Kenton Jarvis made the comments amid concerns that UK holidaymakers could see their flights cancelled because of fuel shortages caused by the Iran oil crisis.

Some airlines have cut schedules in recent weeks amid a spike in jet fuel prices, attributed to Iran’s stranglehold on tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

But the impact on flights to and from the UK has so far been limited.

EasyJet said it intends to “operate the full summer schedule on sale” and it has “normal supply visibility” for the next four weeks.

Mr Jarvis commented: “EasyJet is not seeing any disruption to fuel supply.

“We continue to operate normally and our customers should book with confidence, taking advantage of our great value fares.”

Asked about the issue in an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he said: “We stay in very close contact with our fuel suppliers, airports, governments, and they are equally raising no issues looking forward.

“What is true is obviously there’s a lot less oil coming from the Gulf region, but fuel suppliers have successfully diversified, with production increased in Norway, in West Africa, in the Americas, and refining capacity for jet fuel has also increased substantially outside of the Gulf region.”

He added: “I would absolutely say don’t panic about it. At easyJet, we fully intend to fly the summer schedule that we have on sale, and we also have a ‘book with confidence’ promise that we will not put fuel surcharges on, so once you’ve booked, that will be the price you pay.”

(PA Graphics)

EasyJet reported that bookings for summer flights are lower than the same point last year because of uncertainty caused by the conflict in the Middle East.

The airline said it has sold 58% of its seats for the six months to the end of September, down two percentage points from a year ago.

But short-notice bookings in the month of departure are up year-on-year.

The group reported a half-year pre-tax loss of £552 million, which is in line with the range it gave in a trading update in April.

That is compared with a loss of £401 million a year ago.

EasyJet warned that its finances up to the end of September will be impacted by the war, which is causing higher fuel costs and “near-term uncertainty around customer demand”.

The group said last month the conflict cost it about £25 million in higher jet fuel prices in March.

Mr Jarvis said: “Despite conflict in the Middle East creating near-term uncertainty, easyJet is well placed to manage the current environment, supported by one of the strongest investment-grade balance sheets in European aviation.”