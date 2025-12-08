House sellers’ properties took three days longer to sell on average this year than in 2024, according to a website.

Zoopla said the average time to sell in 2025 was 38 days, up from 35 days for a property to be listed and then sold subject to contract in 2024.

When it came to browsing on Zoopla, January was the most popular month for visitors to the website, aligning with the “Boxing Day bounce” that traditionally drives an increase in property searches as people start looking for a new home.

Locations in Scotland took the fastest time to sell, with averages of 13 days in Falkirk, West Dunbartonshire, North Lanarkshire and East Ayrshire.

In England and Wales, Sunderland, Bedford, Knowsley and Carlisle were the fastest-moving property markets this year, with average selling times of 23 days.

When looking at searches on Zoopla’s website, “garage” was the top keyword search, replacing “freehold”, which took the top spot for the past two years.

Zoopla said it expects to see a boost in housing market momentum heading into 2026 and a steady year ahead in terms of sales.

Mortgage lending is expected to stay competitive, the website added.