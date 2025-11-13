The FTSE 100 on Thursday fell back from recent record highs weighed by soft economic data, mixed earnings and a batch of index heavyweights going ex-dividend.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 103.74 points, 1.1%, at 9,807.68.

The FTSE 250 ended 139.81 points lower, 0.6%, at 21,995.51, and the AIM All-Share slid 7.70 points, 1.0%, at 755.46.

Figures showed UK GDP grew just 0.1% in the third quarter, slowing from 0.3% growth in the previous quarter with September GDP down 0.1%.

The quarterly reading missed the FXStreet-cited consensus forecast for 0.2% growth, and marked the final reading before Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivers her Budget later this month.

Goldman Sachs pointed out September’s drop was driven by a sharp contraction in autos industry output following the Jaguar Land Rover cyber attack.

Kallum Pickering at Peel Hunt said the data strengthens his call that the Bank of England will cut rates by 25 basis points to 3.75% at its December meeting.

He also sounded a hopeful note ahead of the Budget which is expected to contain significant tax rises.

“As long as Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivers a disinflationary mix of tax increases (which looks likely), falling inflation should open the door for benchmark interest rates to decline substantially as the BoE (Bank of England) eases its monetary policy. On their own, tax increases will slow growth. However, lower rates can be a powerful offset,” he said.

Sterling was quoted at 1.3197 US dollars at the time of the London equities close on Thursday, higher compared to 1.3134 dollars on Wednesday.

The euro stood at 1.1644 dollars, up against 1.1592 dollars. Against the yen, the dollar was trading lower at 154.31 yen, compared to 154.74 yen.

In European equities on Thursday, the CAC 40 in Paris closed down 0.1%, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt fell 1.4%.

In New York, markets were lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.8% at around the time of the London close. The S&P 500 index was 1.1% lower, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.7%.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury was at 4.11%, stretched from 4.07% on Wednesday. The yield on the US 30-year Treasury was quoted at 4.69%, widened from 4.67%.

On the FTSE 100, drugs firm GSK, down 0.6%, oil majors BP and Shell, down 1.7% and 1.6% respectively, plus grocer J Sainsbury, down 4.2%, were among stocks trading ex-dividend, holding the blue-chip index back.

Also in the red, 3i Group, which slumped 17% after disclosing softer than expected trading at its key investment Action.

Citi analyst Andrew Lowe said Action’s latest sales figures imply approximately no growth in October, “meaningfully” below his estimate.

“We expect this to be met with significant disappointment,” he added.

RBC Capital Markets said it thinks France trading, one third of Action’s sales, was “meaningfully” worse in October and categories such as decoration, household and toys, which did very well last year, were softer this year.

Aviva also struggled, sliding 6.2%, after announcing third quarter results and a host of new financial targets.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Mandeep Jagpal called it a “solid” update with new group level targets broadly in line with Visible Alpha consensus.

“However, with high investor expectations heading into the event, we expect there could be some weakness in the shares today,” he added.

Aviva is targeting Direct Line cost synergies nearly double its original estimate, now expecting £225 million in run-rate savings by 2028. Aviva is eyeing an additional £500 million in capital synergies by the end of 2026.

But targets for operating profit growth fell short of analyst expectations implying some downside to consensus.

UBS said the implied growth targets suggest operating earnings per share of 75 pence by 2028 versus Visible Alpha consensus at 80p and operating profit of £2.8 billion, 9% below consensus of £3.1 billion.

Convatec rose 5.1% as it said it is on track to meet guidance for the full-year and the company expects “double-digit” profit growth in 2026.

While Endeavour Mining benefited from another rise in the gold price and its third quarter trading update.

The gold miner, which closed up 5.9%, said it expects in early 2026 to announce a new shareholder returns programme for 2026 to 2028, which will outline a “significant increase” in minimum shareholder dividend commitments.

Gold traded higher at 4,206.40 dollars an ounce on Thursday against 4,184.48 dollars on Wednesday.

Brent oil was quoted higher at 63.14 dollars a barrel at the time of the London equities close on Thursday, from 62.84 dollars late Wednesday.

On the FTSE 250, Wizz Air flew high, up 6.7%, as it reported a jump in half-year sales and profit, while well received trading updates lifted Keller and Qinetiq.

Top faller on the FTSE 250, Lancashire, down 9.3%, was another stock trading ex-dividend.

Elsewhere, online-only fashion retailer Asos soared 14% as it announced the completion of a refinancing ahead of its full year results due next week.

Berenberg said it understands the new facilities have reduced the interest rate by several percentage points lowering the cash interest cost by £5 million on an annualised basis.

“In our view, the early refinancing is a positive development under new CFO (chief financial officer) Aaron Izzard, and the lower interest rate reflects the operational progress made by the company to date,” the broker added.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Endeavour Mining, up 188.00 pence at 3,402.00p, Convatec, up 12.00 pence at 248.60p, Persimmon, up 41.00p at 1,274.00p, Fresnillo, up 66.00p at 2,410.00p and DCC, up 98.00p at 4,938.00p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were 3i Group, down 709.00p at 3,360.00p, Aviva, down 42.60p at 653.90p, J Sainsbury, down 14.20p at 326.60p, WPP, down 12.20p at 286.50p, and Entain, down 24.00p at 727.40p.

Friday’s global economic calendar has a slew of data from China overnight, including industrial production and retail sales, eurozone GDP figures and a French CPI report.

Friday’s UK corporate calendar has has half-year results from real estate firm British Land and a trading update from aerospace engineering company Melrose.

Contributed by Alliance News