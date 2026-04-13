ChatGPT developer OpenAI has revealed plans to bolster its British workforce after securing its first permanent London office less than a week after halting plans for a major UK data centre project.

The US technology giant said the new office in King’s Cross will have capacity for 544 workers and is set to open next year.

OpenAI currently has about 200 staff in the capital in areas such as research, engineering, customer support, policy, communications, marketing and sales.

It said it would look to grow its UK teams in these areas.

But the plans for its new office follows last week’s news that it was shelving its Stargate UK project, which was due to based across a number of sites including Cobalt Park near Newcastle and in the Northumberland town of Blyth – a so-called AI growth zone.

It said energy costs and regulation were holding back investment and said the plans would be put on ice until the “right conditions” allow for long-term investment in the UK’s infrastructure.

The plans for Stargate came as part of a landmark tech deal between Britain and the US, announced last September amid President Donald Trump’s second state visit.

But OpenAI insisted the office opening reflects its “long-term commitment to the UK”, with the group having recently said it wants London to be its largest research hub outside the US.

Phoebe Thacker, OpenAI’s global head of data research programmes and London site lead, said: “The UK has an incredible depth of talent and a strong track record in AI.

“London is already a key hub for our research and teams, and this new office gives us the space to keep building here.

“We’re seeing real momentum in how businesses, developers and institutions across the UK are using AI, and we want to support that growth.

“This investment reflects our long-term commitment to the UK and the role it can play in shaping how AI is developed safely and used to benefit people all over the world.”

The office will span 88,500 square feet at Regent’s Quarter in King’s Cross – an area which also houses Google’s head office and its soon to open £1 billion European HQ, which will be home to its DeepMind AI division.