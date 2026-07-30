Properties linked to five companies across the UK thought to be responsible for sending 170 million nuisance car finance mis-selling claims text messages have been raided by Britain’s data watchdog as part of a crackdown.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said it carried out search warrants on Wednesday across residential and business premises in Bolton in Greater Manchester, Burnley in Lancashire, Liverpool, London and Swansea, South Wales.

It follows more than 12 million complaints about motor finance nuisance text messages since September last year, with up to 100,000 being received by the ICO every day.

Residential and commercial properties were searched by the ICO (ICO/PA)

The five companies under investigation for suspected nuisance marketing, which have not been named, are thought to be responsible for sending a combined 170 million text messages between September 2025 and May this year.

The ICO has been working with the Financial Conduct Authority, Advertising Standards Authority and the Solicitors Regulation Authority to clamp down on poor handling of car finance mis-selling claims.

Andy Curry, head of investigations at the ICO, said: “People are fed up with being bombarded by unwanted calls, texts and emails about car finance claims, and we’re taking action.

“This week’s searches send a clear message to the claims management sector: comply with the law or expect to hear from us.

“We are working closely with our taskforce partners to make sure people are properly informed and protected and we will not hesitate to take further action where we find evidence of wrongdoing.”