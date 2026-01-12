Around three in 10 (29%) people plan to use or will consider using AI assistants and tools when they shop this year, a survey suggested.

This rises to nearly four in 10 (37%) younger shoppers aged 18 to 34-years-old, according to research for American Express.

The “spending spotlight” survey also found that the impact of AI (artificial intelligence) extended beyond purchases.

A fifth (20%) of people said AI was helpful when looking for inspiration for new experiences, such as activities and events or travel ideas.

Nearly half (46%) of people surveyed had also entered 2026 with a new spending resolution, with commitments including shopping around for deals, tracking their spending more closely and buying from eco-friendly brands, the survey indicated.

Loyalty points were also being used by many shoppers to get better deals.

Two-thirds (66%) of people surveyed said they had used loyalty or rewards points to get a better deal in the past year and planned to continue doing so in 2026.

Six in 10 (61%) people said they had intentionally chosen to spend with businesses with loyalty programmes and planned to continue spending with them, highlighting the importance of rewards to driving repeat custom.

Dan Edelman, UK general manager, merchant services, American Express said: “We’re seeing AI progressing at pace into a valuable companion for shoppers to help them plan and feel confident in their spending decisions.

By 2030 you could have an AI personal shopper who knows your needs without having to be told. 🆕 Our new Tech Futures report explores how agentic AI could transform our lives in the next five years and the data protection challenges the technology brings: https://t.co/zhm5jUjwue pic.twitter.com/uTfB2OiM2S — ICO – Information Commissioner's Office (@ICOnews) January 8, 2026

“What’s also clear is that as people continue to look at savvier ways to spend, being rewarded for their loyalty remains highly important to shoppers.

“For retailers, that means competing not just on price, but on the quality of information, experience and incentives they provide.”

Opinium carried out a survey of 2,000 people across the UK in November to produce the research.

Earlier this month, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) highlighted how personal shopping “AI-gents” could transform how people shop in the years ahead.

The ICO said that personal AI agents could be paying for goods, booking flights and helping with household finances.

It also said earlier this month that it would actively monitor advancements and work with AI developers and deployers “to ensure they are clear on what the law requires of them”.