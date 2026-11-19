Luxury handbag maker Mulberry has reported a £33 million pre-tax loss after being hit by a non-cash charge, despite increased sales as the company continues its turnaround strategy.

The brand’s share price dropped more than 14% in response to its half-year results to September 26, released on Thursday.

The reported loss included a £27.6 million non-cash fair value charge related to convertible loan notes which the company says is tied to the significant rise in Mulberry’s share price.

The fashion brand, known for its leather handbags, is undergoing a major turnaround plan it launched early last year as part of efforts to shore up its finances and return to profit.

Andrea Baldo, chief executive at Mulberry, said the company had made “strong progress” in its ongoing turnaround and heralded growing sales.

Mulberry reported that its revenue had increased 18% to £63.7 million, with wholesale revenue increasing 52% during the period.

The fashion brand said its “established icons” like its Bayswater and Lily products continued to perform well alongside positive sales of newer designs including its Raffia, Crochet and Stevie bags.

It added that Mulberry’s return to London Fashion Week was an “important moment” for the brand, reinforced “its British heritage” and had led to increasing customer engagement.

The brand reported 10% growth in UK retail and digital growth, 23% in Europe and 28% in the US.

The UK arm also saw an increase of 8.2% return customers year on year, alongside a growth in new customers of 6.3%.

Mr Baldo said: “We have made strong progress in our turnaround during the first half, with our ‘back to the Mulberry spirit’ strategy continuing to deliver clear improvements in our financial performance.

“Customers are responding to our product offer, full-price sales are growing and our continued focus on costs is helping us deliver stronger margins and substantially reduce our operating losses.”

He continued: “While these results demonstrate the progress we are making, there remains much more to achieve and the trading environment remains challenging.

“As we enter the important festive trading period, we are focused on maintaining our commercial discipline, supported by a strong product pipeline and a clear focus on returning Mulberry to sustainable profitability.”