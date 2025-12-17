The UK Government pointed to a “stark contrast” in approach between management at the Grangemouth and Mossmorran chemical plants as it defended intervening to secure the future of one facility but not the other.

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander was commenting after a £150 million support package was announced to secure 500 jobs at the Grangemouth ethylene plant near Falkirk.

The deal will see the UK Government provide £120 million alongside a £30 million investment by owners Ineos.

Last month, ExxonMobil announced plans to shut its ethylene plant at Mossmorran in Fife in February, putting more than 400 jobs at risk.

The UK Government did not intervene to save that facility and the ExxonMobil management has pinned some of the blame for the closure on Government policies, such as taxes on emissions and restrictions on new North Sea oil and gas exploration.

Mr Alexander moved to explain the Government’s different stances on the two facilities on Wednesday, insisting ExxonMobil had not been able to offer a “pathway to profitability”.

“There are a number of differences,” he told BBC Radio Scotland.

“I fully appreciate this is a very difficult time for the Mossmorran workforce, given the approach that’s been taken by ExxonMobil.

“I would draw a pretty stark contrast in the dialogue and the discussions that we were able to have with Ineos at Grangemouth and that, frankly, we weren’t able to have with the Mossmorran leadership of ExxonMobil.

“When we sat down with (Ineos boss) Jim Ratcliffe, it was pretty clear what was needed in order to be able to deliver a future for the chemical facility in Grangemouth. It was also clear that there had been significant Ineos investment in the plant at Grangemouth.

“In contrast, the Mossmorran facility is now 40 years old. It was built to have a 20-year life cycle. Alas, there hasn’t been the scale of investment that many of us would have wished to see in Mossmorran over recent years and when we sat with the Mossmorran management, they weren’t able to give us a pathway to profitability.

“The plant’s been losing money every month for five years. They haven’t made the investment. In fact, if you look at ExxonMobil’s record, they’ve closed other chemical facilities in France, in Singapore, they’re moving out of North Sea production.

“It was a very different corporate approach from ExxonMobil than the approach that’s been taken by Ineos and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.”

ExxonMobil plans to close its ethylene plant at Mossmorran in Fife in February (PA)

Mr Alexander added: “The reality is Ineos see a very strong future for ethylene production in Scotland. They’re confident, they’re confident in their workforce and in their facility, and that was not a position that we were able to reach with the Mossmorran leadership.

“That’s a great regret to me, because I sat with the Mossmorran leadership with an open heart and an open mind to see if there was a way forward.

“Despite repeated contact with the British Government, they weren’t able to come forward with proposals.

“In contrast, that’s exactly what the Ineos management were able to do. We’ve worked very hard, negotiated hard, reached agreement today, and I think most people right across Scotland will welcome the fact, not only that we’re protecting these 500 jobs on the Grangemouth site, but we’re recognising, critically, chemical production has a big future on the Grangemouth site.”

Scottish Housing Secretary Mairi McAllan welcomed the investment in Grangemouth – but was critical of the UK Government.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Breakfast programme, Ms McAllan said: “Every job saved in Scotland is something that I will welcome.”

However, she added: “It perhaps feels a little bit too little too late, I am sure some listeners will be wondering why when Grangemouth was facing difficulty initially (the adjacent oil refinery at Grangemouth stopped processing crude oil in April) the Labour Government was missing in action and they might be wondering if this is more about Labour’s collapse in their support in Scotland than a genuine concern for workers.

“Everyone remembers the scenes of Labour MPs rushing back to Westminster during recess to save UK Steel in Scunthorpe to nationalise it.

“Where were they when they came to Grangemouth? Where were they when it came to Mossmorran?

“I think all we can conclude is that the Labour Party, for them Scotland is an afterthought and they are really not very good for Scotland’s industries.”