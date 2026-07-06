EasyJet has been around for more than 30 years and pioneered the UK’s budget air travel transformation.

Here, the Press Association answers 10 questions about the airline.

– Who founded easyJet?

Greek Cypriot entrepreneur Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou created the airline, which he named after writing ideas on a napkin.

EasyJet carries about 50 million passengers per year on flights to or from UK airports (Gareth Fuller/PA)

– Why did he do it?

After researching low-cost air travel in the US, he believed he could replicate the model in Europe.

– When was its first flight?

EasyJet’s inaugural flight was from Luton to Glasgow on November 10 1995.

Actress Lorraine Chase launches easyJet’s service to Edinburgh and Glasgow from Luton Airport in 1995 (Justin Williams/PA)

– How much were the first easyJet fares?

Tickets were available from £29, which easyJet described as being the same as the price of a pair of jeans.

– When did easyJet float on the London Stock Exchange?

This happened on November 22 2000, just more than five years after its first flight.

It was initially valued at £777 million.

– How many passengers fly with easyJet?

EasyJet carried a total of 93.4 million passengers in the year to the end of September 2025.

An easyJet plane taking off from Liverpool Airport (Peter Byrne/PA)

– How many flights does it operate?

It operated nearly 576,000 flights in 2024/25.

– How significant has easyJet been in the UK?

It helped drive the growth of low-cost air travel, opening up foreign holiday destinations for millions more people.

– How big is easyJet’s UK operation?

It serves about 20 UK airports, carrying approximately 50 million passengers per year.

– How about its overall network?

It is one of Europe’s largest airlines, with 355 aircraft operating 1,207 routes, serving 164 airports in 38 countries.