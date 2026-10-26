BT, EE, TalkTalk and Vodafone were Britain’s most complained about broadband providers in recent months, according to new figures.

Communications and media watchdog Ofcom said its latest data, covering the quarter from April to June, showed that total complaints numbers were lower than the previous quarter.

It linked the drop in complaints specifically to fewer issues from customers regarding pay-TV services.

Meanwhile, complaints about broadband, landline and mobile services stayed roughly the same.

Ofcom’s latest report showed that BT, EE, TalkTalk and Vodafone all reported seven broadband complaints per 100,000 customers.

Virgin Media was the UK broadband provider to receive the fewest complaints, with four per 100,000 customers (Alamy/PA)

BT’s figure was flat against the previous quarter, EE saw an increase, while TalkTalk and Vodafone both reported a reduction in quarterly complaints.

Meanwhile, Virgin Media was the UK broadband provider to receive the fewest complaints, with four per 100,000 customers.

It was followed by Plusnet and Sky, which both received five per 100,000 customers.

The biggest reasons for complaints across broadband, landline and mobile services during the period were faults, service quality and getting services connected, the regulator said.

The data showed that Plusnet was the landline provider which saw the most complaints, with an increase on the previous quarter.

It said a large proportion of these complaints were linked to how the company handled customer complaints.

Sky, Utility Warehouse, Virgin Media and Vodafone generated the fewest landline complaints.

Elsewhere, O2 and Sky Mobile were the mobile providers who generated the most complaints.

The research also showed that the most complained-about pay-TV providers were EE and Virgin Media.