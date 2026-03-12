Irresponsible online adverts for Brazilian butt lifts (BBLs) remain widespread, the advertising watchdog has warned.

Just 11.5% of more than 900 ads for non-surgical liquid BBLs between April and December last year adhered to the rules, the Committee of Advertising Practice (CAP) said.

CAP said it found ads using time-limited offers that risked pressuring people into making quick decisions about serious medical procedures, while some ads made claims such as “0% infection rate” or described procedures as “safe” without properly reflecting the risks involved.

Other ads played on body insecurities, promising to “boost your confidence” or “transform your body effortlessly”.

CAP said it was “extremely rare” to see such a high proportion of advertisers in one area breaking the rules, suggesting “deeper problems in a sector that lacks regulation”.

Following the findings, CAP has contacted clinics telling them to amend or remove ads that broke the rules.

While currently legal, liquid BBLs are unregulated in the UK and can lead to serious complications, CAP warned, including infection, sepsis and embolism.

Surgery abroad could also involve added risks, particularly where standards of care differed from those in the UK.

For some people, the procedures have had “devastating” consequences, including serious infections, long-term health problems and in some cases, loss of life.

CAP compliance executive Isabel Lucas said it was “deeply concerning” to see so many ads for liquid BBLs continuing to break the rules.

She said: “We know these procedures carry significant risks which is why it’s so important ads are responsible.

“Ultimately, choosing to undergo one of these procedures is a serious decision and people deserve the space and time to make their choices in a fully informed way.”

Kerry Nicol, external affairs manager at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI), said: “We welcome the action taken by CAP and the Advertising Standards Authority to crack down on irresponsible online ads for non-surgical liquid BBLs.

“The scale of harm caused by the lack of regulation in the aesthetics industry is deeply alarming. Consumers are being put at risk every day by unqualified practitioners preying on people’s vulnerabilities around body image.

“Urgent, coordinated Government and multi‑agency action is needed to stop bad actors in this sector. A logical and immediate first step is the introduction of a national licensing scheme, giving the public a clear indication of who is qualified to carry out these procedures. It’s time the UK takes public safety seriously and weed out those putting lives at risk.”

Last month, MPs said the Government should immediately ban BBLs.

The Women and Equalities Committee (WEC) of MPs accused ministers of “not moving quickly enough” in introducing a licensing system for non-surgical cosmetic procedures.

A lack of regulation in the cosmetics industry had led to a “wild west” where patients were receiving procedures in garden sheds, hotel rooms and public toilets, they warned.