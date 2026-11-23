UK business activity has grown this month as the AI data centre build-out helped fuel the biggest boost to factory production in more than two years, according to a new survey.

The S&P Global flash UK composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which is watched closely by economists, showed a reading of 52.3 in November.

This was below October’s score of 52.9, but remained above the 50.0 threshold which indicates that activity is growing.

The PMI survey – which is based on preliminary data for the UK’s manufacturing and services sectors – has recorded growth for five months in a row.

The latest survey found manufacturers were driving the uplift, with production volumes rising at the fastest rate since August 2024.

A number of respondents reported receiving a boost to sales from work to build out AI data centres, while others noted higher defence spending or greater demand in the food and drink sector.

An AI spending splurge has been a key driver of growth across the UK economy in recent months, as companies prioritise investing in their computer systems and get kitted out to join the AI boom.

Meanwhile, businesses in the services industry have grappled with cost-of-living pressures this month affecting sales, and weaker demand in the real estate sector, according to the survey.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said manufacturers were “enjoying an AI-related investment-led growth spurt” which was the main driver of stronger growth.

He added: “Encouragingly, business confidence has improved, with optimism about the year ahead regaining the levels seen prior to the outbreak of war in the Middle East back in February, indicating that the recent Budget has been generally well received by the business community.

“However, an exception is employment, which showed a renewed fall as companies continue to worry over rising costs and seek to boost productivity.

“The impact of high energy prices was again exacerbated by high staffing costs, the latter partly blamed by business on government policy.”