Energy giant SSE has announced that 130 new Scottish jobs will be supported through its Berwick Bank B offshore wind farm.

In its latest supply chain announcement it said that 455 skilled engineering, project delivery and servicing roles are expected to be supported by Siemens Energy and SSE across Scotland.

This includes 80 new SSE roles in Glasgow and 50 new Siemens Energy roles at Montrose Port.

The announcement comes after SSE chose Siemens Energy as the preferred supplier for offshore wind turbines and substation platforms for Berwick Bank B, around 38 kilometres off the Scottish coast in the outer Firth of Forth.

SSE said the announcement brings the total number of UK jobs linked to Berwick Bank B to more than 3,000 so far, including almost 1,000 in Scotland.

Scotland’s energy minister Stephen Gethins will announce the latest Scottish jobs on a visit to SSE’s Waterloo Street office in Glasgow today, where he will meet members of the Berwick Bank team.

Mr Gethins said: “I warmly welcome the news that SSE’s Berwick Bank B project will now support almost 1,000 jobs in Scotland, including the 130 new roles based in Glasgow and Montrose that have been announced today.

“As one of the world’s largest planned offshore wind developments, Berwick Bank B underlines the scale of Scotland’s renewable energy potential.

“From project delivery and engineering to long-term operations and maintenance, offshore wind is creating opportunities for people, businesses and communities across the country, and a more secure and more affordable energy future for Scotland and Europe.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the news is a ‘vote of confidence for building in Britain’ (Kin Cheung/PA)

“The Scottish Government is committed to ensuring that Scotland’s energy transition delivers lasting economic benefits, supporting high-quality employment, strengthening our supply chains and helping position Scotland as a global leader in offshore wind.”

Prime Minister Andy Burnham and UK Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh welcomed the UK-wide package.

Mr Burnham said: “This major investment in UK renewables is a vote of confidence for building in Britain. And it is great news for billpayers because every turbine we put up is power under British control, not at the mercy of events on the other side of the world.

“With coastal communities from Scotland to East Anglia powering Britain’s future, the places that host this energy benefit from the jobs and opportunities that it brings.

“Our National Wealth Fund means that public investment is working alongside private capital to build homegrown energy and bring a return for the taxpayer.

“Because for me, a clean energy future is one that brings down bills.”

UK Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh said the news is “another vote of confidence in British homegrown, clean energy”.

She said: “Investment in offshore wind and clean power is creating quality jobs and rebuilding industry, while delivering the clean power we need to lower bills and reach net zero.

“As the world gathers at Cop31, Britain is leading from the front as a renewable energy powerhouse, turning the fight against climate change into a brighter future for British companies, industrial communities, and future generations.”

The news comes as world leaders gather for the Cop31 Turkey, which Mr Burnham is due to attend.

SSE chief executive Martin Pibworth said: “With world leaders gathering at Cop31 in Turkey, Berwick Bank is a pretty compelling example of what clean electrification can deliver in practice, right here at home.”

Darren Davidson, managing director, Siemens Energy UK &I, said: “While the project remains subject to final approvals and contract award, we are proud to be working alongside SSE as it progresses this nationally significant development.

“Berwick Bank B can play an important role in strengthening the UK’s energy security while supporting industrial capability and supply chains across the country.”

SSE’s 1.4GW Berwick Bank B project forms part of the wider 4.3GW Berwick Bank Offshore Wind Farm project.

It said that if built to its full capacity, Berwick Bank could be capable of meeting more than 6% of current UK electricity demand and could power almost seven million homes annually.