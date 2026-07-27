Sir Ian Wood “helped shape modern Scotland”, First Minister John Swinney has said, as tributes to the industrialist poured in from the business and political worlds.

The Wood family announced Sir Ian’s death on Monday morning, saying he passed away peacefully at his home.

Described as a “giant of Scottish business”, his enduring links with Aberdeen and the north-east of Scotland have been recognised by many other business leaders.

The Wood Group is a major employer in the region while the Wood Foundation supports a number of philanthropic projects in Scotland and Africa.

I am deeply saddened by the death of Sir Ian Wood. Through business, philanthropy and his deep commitment to Aberdeen and the North East, he helped shape Scotland’s economy and improve countless lives. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this very difficult time. — John Swinney (@JohnSwinney) July 27, 2026

The First Minister said: “Sir Ian Wood stands as one of Scotland’s most influential business leaders and philanthropists, a figure whose vision, determination and generosity have left a lasting mark on the nation and far beyond.

“Through his leadership of Wood Group, he helped transform a modest family business into a global energy services company, playing a pivotal role in the growth of the North Sea oil and gas industry, and establishing Scotland as a world-renowned centre of energy expertise.”

Mr Swinney said he was “deeply sorry” to hear of Sir Ian’s death, adding: “Sir Ian Wood’s legacy is one of enterprise, leadership and generosity.

“He has helped shape modern Scotland, strengthened its economy, advanced its energy industry and demonstrated the profound difference that purposeful philanthropy can make.”

Stephen Flynn, who is the Scottish Government’s Economy Secretary and the Aberdeen Deeside MSP, said: “Sir Ian Wood was a titan of industry and his achievements will rightly be remembered for generations alongside his enduring love for Aberdeen, and his dedication to ensuring the city and its people could thrive.”

Aberdeen South MP Douglas Lumsden said: “Scotland has lost a true guiding light of its business community.

Sir Ian founded the Wood Group, based in Aberdeen (Family handout/PA)

“Sir Ian was a champion of everything north east, both as a paragon of its economy but also as a philanthropist who did so much good at home and abroad.

“He and his workers around the world forged an international reputation for excellence in energy.

“The Wood name also meant a helping hand to communities, wherever it went.”

Martin Gilbert, founder of Aberdeen Asset Management and chairman of Revolut, said: “Sir Ian Wood was a giant of Scottish business. I had the privilege of knowing and working with him for more than 40 years, and his extraordinary work ethic, attention to detail and natural charisma always stood out.”

Jennifer Craw, chief executive of Opportunity North East, remembered the ambition that Sir Ian held for the area around Aberdeen.

She said: “He encouraged us to look beyond our own organisations, learn from the best internationally and apply that thinking here in the north east.

The businessman (second from left) also carried out philanthropic work through the Wood Foundation (Family handout/PA)

“And whatever we had achieved, his question never changed: what else? What more can we do for the region? I will miss that question.”

David Whitehouse, chief executive of Offshore Energies UK, remembered him as a “remarkable leader”.

He said: “Sir Ian Wood was one of the defining figures of the North Sea era.

“Through the Wood Review, he challenged industry and government to think differently about collaboration, stewardship and maximising the value of the UK’s offshore resources.”

Russell Borthwick, chief executive at Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said “few individuals have left such a profound mark on Aberdeen and the wider region”.

He said: “Sir Ian believed passionately that business should be a force for good.”

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander described Sir Ian as “one of Scotland’s finest sons”.

“Ian was a giant of Scottish business, philanthropy and society. A proud son of Aberdeen, he was a tireless advocate for the Granite City and its people,” he said.

“Personally, it was a privilege to be able to know him, work with him on his philanthropic endeavours, and, like so many Scots, I mourn his passing.

“My thoughts today are with Lady Helen, Nicholas, Graham, Garreth and the whole family for whom his loss will be most keenly felt.”