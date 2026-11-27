Centrica has told workers at its Rough gas storage facility that their jobs remain at risk after proposals over a new deal with the Government collapsed.

The British Gas parent company has said it is seeking urgent talks with Prime Minister Andy Burnham in a bid to protect jobs.

The FTSE 100 firm has previously said it plans to decommission the site when its current facility licence expires in April 2027, unless the Government agrees a new long-term financial support mechanism.

Bosses have warned that the closure of Rough, situated 18 miles off the East Yorkshire coast, would hit roughly 100 workers at the site, as well as around 350 supply chain workers.

Chief executive of Centrica Chris O’Shea (Yui Mok/PA)

The group said it had spoken to the Government over a new short-term storage deal to cover this winter, but this was ultimately rejected.

Chris O’Shea, chief executive of Centrica, told staff on Friday that the firm was “doing everything we can to save your jobs”.

In a leaked memo, he said: “The Secretary of State has now told us that Government will not take up the short-term arrangement for this winter.

“She has also said the department needs more time to work through the consultation responses, and that its full response will now come at some point next year.

“We are, of course, extremely disappointed by the further delay.

“The bigger problem, though, is that we still do not know when a decision will come and Rough’s current consent ends on April 30 2027 and the NSTA (North Sea Transition Authority) have given their approval to cease operations.”

The warning comes as cold temperatures continue to put pressure on the UK’s power supplies.

On Friday, the UK electricity grid operator called on market participants to prepare to generate more back-up power for an unprecedented fourth day in a row as network maintenance coincides with this week’s cold snap.

A spokeswoman for DESNZ (department for energy security and net zero) said: “National Gas’ Winter Outlook confirms we have enough gas to meet demand this coming winter – only 5% of our supply came from storage last winter.

“We’ve set out plans to maintain our gas security, including options for future commercial support for the sector, while ensuring all proposals provide value for money for consumers.”